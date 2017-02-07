Natalie Portman Shows Off Impressive Baby Bump at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Monday's Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills brought out the 2017 class of Academy Award hopefuls. And among the special guests: Natalie Portman and her sizeable baby bump.

Portman, who is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, looked poised and radiant in a black Topshop maternity wrap dress and matching Steve Madden slingback flats. The 35-year-old kept things simple in the hair and makeup departments by wearing her brown strands down and loose and little more than a soft pink gloss on her lips.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Already mom to 5-year-old son Aleph, Portman has joked about her stature and the size of her belly in the past. "I'm a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small," she told Jimmy Fallon in November. "Everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth any minute!"

Presenting our newest class of nominees! #OscarsLunch #Oscars A photo posted by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Natalie is up for the best lead actress Oscar (for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Jackie) along with fellow nominees Isabelle Hupert, Ruth Negga, Emma Stone, and Meryl Streep.

VIDEO: See the Stunning Fashions from the Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Below, see the best lead and supporting actress nominees—already winners in our eyes—at the luncheon.