Natalie Portman Shows Off Impressive Baby Bump at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Meghan Overdeep
Feb 07, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Monday's Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills brought out the 2017 class of Academy Award hopefuls. And among the special guests: Natalie Portman and her sizeable baby bump.

Portman, who is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, looked poised and radiant in a black Topshop maternity wrap dress and matching Steve Madden slingback flats. The 35-year-old kept things simple in the hair and makeup departments by wearing her brown strands down and loose and little more than a soft pink gloss on her lips.

Natalie PortmanDan MacMedan/WireImage

Already mom to 5-year-old son Aleph, Portman has joked about her stature and the size of her belly in the past. "I'm a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small," she told Jimmy Fallon in November. "Everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth any minute!"

Presenting our newest class of nominees! #OscarsLunch #Oscars

A photo posted by The Academy (@theacademy) on

Natalie is up for the best lead actress Oscar (for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Jackie) along with fellow nominees Isabelle Hupert, Ruth Negga, Emma Stone, and Meryl Streep. 

VIDEO: See the Stunning Fashions from the Oscar Nominees Luncheon

 

Below, see the best lead and supporting actress nominees—already winners in our eyes—at the luncheon.

1 of 8 Kevin Winter/Getty

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga in Miu Miu.

2 of 8 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Chanel.

3 of 8 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris in Bottega Veneta.

4 of 8 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Emma Stone

Emma Stone in Stella McCartney.

5 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton.

6 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Viola Davis in Bottega Veneta.

7 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé.

8 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Octavia Spencer

