Look Back on the Show-Stopping Jewels from Last Year's Oscars

Oh the Oscars: fabulous dresses, heels to die for, dapper men in tuxes, and, of course, the most glamorous jewelry of any award show.

While movie fans and pop culture addicts look to the Oscars as a time to celebrate the best movies of the year, over here at InStyle, we relish in the opportunity to ogle over couture and custom designs (we're expecting big things from Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, and Emma Stone this year). What's more, it's the best night of awards season for jewelry inspiration.

VIDEO: The Best Non-Traditional Engagement Ring Picks, from David Yurman

From Tiffany & Co. earrings and Lorraine Schwartz necklaces to Chopard cuffs and bracelets, the glittery eye candy leaves us floored year after year. The actresses may have to return much of the borrowed jewelry back to the designers after the awards show, but at least some of them get to take home a trophy—and that's almost as rewarding, right?

Below, check out a selection of the glorious jewels worn by the industry's top actresses to last year's 88th Academy Awards. Then get excited about what's to come on Sunday, Feb. 26, when the 2017 Oscars take place.