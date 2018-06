Inside the Hottest Parties of Oscar Weekend

Does Olivia Wilde ever miss her mark on the red carpet? From the looks of this sheer white Elie Saab ensemble, the answer is no. The Vinyl star was recognized for her work with Save the Children. "As a mother, it's an organization that I am specifically working with to help focus on women and children and infants worldwide," she told InStyle. "I'm really proud of the work they do. In 2014 alone, they reached 40 million women and children."