The Complete List of 2017 Academy Award Winners

The 89th annual Academy Awards are over and done and there were no shortage of surprises to keep us on our toes. Did your favorites make the cut? Scroll down to view the 2017 nominees plus all of Sunday evening's biggest winners at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert in Elle

Ruth Negga in Loving

Natalie Portman in Jackie

Emma Stone in La La Land – WINNER

Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling in La La Land

Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington in Fences

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis in Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris in Moonlight

Nicole Kidman in Lion

Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali in Moonlight – WINNER

Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel in Lion

Michael Shannon in Nocturnal Animals

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

La La Land – Linus Sandgren – WINNER

Lion – Greig Fraser

Moonlight – James Laxton

Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Directing

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land – Damien Chazelle – WINNER

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Costume Design

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood – WINNER

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove – Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson – WINNER

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine – Denmark

A Man Called Ove – Sweden

The Salesman – Iran – WINNER

Tanna – Australia

Toni Erdmann – Germany

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia – WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival – Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Fences – Screenplay by August Wilson

Hidden Figures – Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion – Screenplay by Luke Davies

Moonlight – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney – WINNER

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water – Written by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land – Written by Damien Chazelle

The Lobster – Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea – Written by Kenneth Lonergan – WINNER

20th Century Women – Written by Mike Mills

Music (Original Score)

Jackie – Mica Levi

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz – WINNER

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

Passengers – Thomas Newman

Music (Original Song)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls – Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

“City of Stars” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – WINNER

“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story – Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America – WINNER

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets – WINNER

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land – WINNER

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

"Piper" – WINNER

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing" – WINNER

"Timecode"

SOUND EDITING

Arrival – WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Note: nomination rescinded)

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book — WINNER

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story