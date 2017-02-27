The Complete List of 2017 Academy Award Winners

The 89th annual Academy Awards are over and done and there were no shortage of surprises to keep us on our toes. Did your favorites make the cut? Scroll down to view the 2017 nominees plus all of Sunday evening's biggest winners at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie
Emma Stone in La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling in La La Land
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington in Fences
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis in Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris in Moonlight
Nicole Kidman in Lion
Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight – WINNER
Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel in Lion
Michael Shannon in Nocturnal Animals
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER
Cinematography
Arrival – Bradford Young
La La Land – Linus Sandgren – WINNER
Lion – Greig Fraser
Moonlight – James Laxton
Silence – Rodrigo Prieto
Directing
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land – Damien Chazelle – WINNER
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Costume Design
Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood – WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove – Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson – WINNER
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine – Denmark
A Man Called Ove – Sweden
The Salesman – Iran – WINNER
Tanna – Australia
Toni Erdmann – Germany
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia – WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival – Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
Fences – Screenplay by August Wilson
Hidden Figures – Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion – Screenplay by Luke Davies
Moonlight – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney – WINNER
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water – Written by Taylor Sheridan
La La Land – Written by Damien Chazelle
The Lobster – Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea – Written by Kenneth Lonergan – WINNER
20th Century Women – Written by Mike Mills
Music (Original Score)
Jackie – Mica Levi
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz – WINNER
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
Passengers – Thomas Newman
Music (Original Song)
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls – Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
“City of Stars” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – WINNER
“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story – Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America – WINNER
13th
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets – WINNER
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land – WINNER
Passengers
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
"Blind Vaysha"
"Borrowed Time"
"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"
"Pearl"
"Piper" – WINNER
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
"Ennemis Intérieurs"
"La Femme et le TGV"
"Silent Nights"
"Sing" – WINNER
"Timecode"
SOUND EDITING
Arrival – WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Note: nomination rescinded)
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book — WINNER
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story