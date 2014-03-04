7 Stars Who Did a Dress Switcheroo for the Oscar After Parties

Our favorite stars dressed to impress at the 86th Academy Awards, and kept the celebration going well into the night by attending high-profile after parties. Several leading ladies took this as an opportunity to swap out their stunning red carpet gowns (which they often spend months finding) for a whole new look, switching out their floor-sweeping dresses for more party-appropriate, sexier, looks post-show.

While not everyone opted for a gown-change, many of the night's nominees including Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Amy Adams showed off a second look later in the evening. Other stars—like Kristen Bell, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, and Kate Hudson—shed their gowns fresh looks. "The first dress I tried on for tonight was glamorous and beautiful, but it wasn’t comfortable," Hudson tells InStyle. "This is a long night and of course you want to look good, but more than anything you want it to feel good when you wear it. I wore this dress because I just felt so good and comfortable in it." Whether these stars changed it up for comfort or style, or simply because they couldn't decide on one designer piece, they all look stunning in their second ensembles of the night.See each star's Oscar gown switcheroo in our gallery!Reporting by David Hutchings

Jennifer Lawrence

The Best Supporting Actress nominee swapped her striking red Dior gown for a sheer, edgy minidress by Tom Ford, both worn with Neil Lane jewelry.

Amy Adams

The Best Actress nominee traded the classic elegance of her strapless Gucci dress for a Grecian-style, one-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera. Tiffany & Co. jewelry complemented both looks.

Lupita Nyong'o

The Best Supporting Actress winner traded in her “Nairobi” blue Prada gown for a seafoam green dress with a beaded fringe neckline by Miu Miu, keeping her Fred Leighton jewelry and headband in tact.
Kate Hudson

The actress swapped out her Versace stunner for a sheer Zuhair Murad gown with black embroidery, changing her jewelry from Neil Lane to Lorraine Schwartz.

Lady Gaga

The singer shed her elegant lilac Versace Couture gown for a white column Versace dress featuring cutouts on the side.

Anne Hathaway

The actress switched out her mirrored Gucci gown for a custom Viktor & Rolf dress, keeping her ensembles in the same color palette, both of which she paired with Neil Lane jewels.

Kristen Bell

The Frozen star changed out of her beautiful Roberto Cavalli gown and Paiget jewels into a sexy red number by Zuhair Murad.

