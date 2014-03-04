7 Stars Who Did a Dress Switcheroo for the Oscar After Parties

Our favorite stars dressed to impress at the 86th Academy Awards, and kept the celebration going well into the night by attending high-profile after parties. Several leading ladies took this as an opportunity to swap out their stunning red carpet gowns (which they often spend months finding) for a whole new look, switching out their floor-sweeping dresses for more party-appropriate, sexier, looks post-show.

While not everyone opted for a gown-change, many of the night's nominees including Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Amy Adams showed off a second look later in the evening. Other stars—like Kristen Bell, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, and Kate Hudson—shed their gowns fresh looks. "The first dress I tried on for tonight was glamorous and beautiful, but it wasn’t comfortable," Hudson tells InStyle. "This is a long night and of course you want to look good, but more than anything you want it to feel good when you wear it. I wore this dress because I just felt so good and comfortable in it." Whether these stars changed it up for comfort or style, or simply because they couldn't decide on one designer piece, they all look stunning in their second ensembles of the night.See each star's Oscar gown switcheroo in our gallery!Reporting by David Hutchings