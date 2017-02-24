How the Stars Get Ready for the Oscars Red Carpet 

The second I found out the news that I was lucky enough to be going to the 2016 Academy Awards, I suddenly started thinking about all the prep work that celebs have to go through to get glam enough to walk the carpet: working out to look good in a dress, taking care of their skin, mani-pedis, body treatments, spray tans--the list of preparatory treatments that the stars do to look flawless on the carpet is endless. It takes months of commitment. So I subjected myself to three weeks of prep (because that's much notice I had), trying out everything from star's favorite workouts to individual lash extensions.

In the end, I was exhausted (but hey, it's not easy to attempt to look flawless). Read on to see what I learned from prepping for the red carpet like a star.