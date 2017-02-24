How the Stars Get Ready for the Oscars Red Carpet 

Kim Peiffer
Feb 24, 2017

The second I found out the news that I was lucky enough to be going to the 2016 Academy Awards, I suddenly started thinking about all the prep work that celebs have to go through to get glam enough to walk the carpet: working out to look good in a dress, taking care of their skin, mani-pedis, body treatments, spray tans--the list of preparatory treatments that the stars do to look flawless on the carpet is endless. It takes months of commitment. So I subjected myself to three weeks of prep (because that's much notice I had), trying out everything from star's favorite workouts to individual lash extensions.

In the end, I was exhausted (but hey, it's not easy to attempt to look flawless). Read on to see what I learned from prepping for the red carpet like a star. 

The Ultimate Smile Enhancer

Treatment: Teeth Whitening

Celeb Clients: Julia Roberts, Oscars host Chris Rock, Amanda Peet, Julianna Marguiles

The Scoop: One of the first thing stars do to prep for a carpet is make sure their pearly whites are just that. So I headed to dentist-to-the-stars Dr. Marc Lowenberg and his team of highly skilled whitening pros for an in-office whitening sess. After spending 45 minutes with a huge plastic contraption in my jaw and whitening solution on my teeth, I left with the most beautiful new smile, one that coffee and red wine had definitely dulled in the past couple of years. I also went home with custom molds made for my upper and lower teeth to perfect the whitening process for another week. Cool fact of the day: Last year's own Academy Awards host Chris Rock counts on Lowenberg to keep his megawatt smile up to par. Enough said. 

 

Glow from the Inside Out

Treatment: Sakara Food Delivery Service

Celeb Clients: Kate HudsonChrissy TeigenGwyneth PaltrowLily Aldridge

The Scoop: Beauty starts from within, which is why I turned to Sakara Life's plant-based delivered-to-your-doorstep food program. Eating clean, whole, vegan food does a body good, which likely explains why Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, and Olivia Wilde (among countless others, I assure you) are fans of the program. Sure it's delicious (everything bagels with cashew cream cheese, anyone?), but it's also crazy convenient. Between fashion month, awards season, and moving apartments, the last couple of hectic weeks left little time for healthy eating in my world. This little gem left me feeling amazing.  

 

Look and Feel Phenomenal 

Treatment: Diamond Rose Red Carpet Facial, and JF Signature Massage

The Scoop: When it comes to prepping your skin for the red carpet, celebs invest in the best products and treatments on the market to ensure they're looking and feeling their best come Oscars night. I was in need of some TLC in that department as well, so I headed to the super luxe Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa. First, I took my tired, lackluster skin from drab to fab with a signature Diamond Rose Red Carpet Facial, using Natura Bisse Diamond Dust and the supremely luxurious Damask Rose to rejuvenate my skin. An hour later, my skin was glowing more than it has in years (no really, years). Next, it was time to get the kinks out with a JF Signature Massage (because how was I supposed to have good posture on the carpet if my muscles were wound up tighter than ever?) I left with a completely new sense of self, and was ready to fight any jetlag that was coming my way once I got to the West Coast. 

Mani-Cam Worthy 

Treatment: Gel manicure at Paintbox

Celeb Clients: Zosia Mamet

The Scoop: I got a dress pretty last minute, so I had to choose a nail color before I knew what I was going to wear. I headed to uber-popular Manhattan manicure spot Paintbox, where upon arrival you're handed a glass of champagne and a mani menu. Then, you choose from a ton of signature and custom manicure options that are all so #Insta worthy that they fittingly have an Instagram camera booth set up right inside. I wanted something fun (it's the Oscars, after all!), but something that would go with any dress I chose, so I went with this disco-inspired gold gel manicure. I got it a week before I left New York, and when I arrived in LA for the show it looked just as glam as it did day one. Mani cam or not my digits are ready to get this party started. 

 
Eye Candy 

Treatment: Lash extensions at Courtney Akai

The Scoop: Truth be told I already have decently long lashes, but for the sake of fully prepping for awards season like a celeb, I subjected myself to even fuller lashes from one of the most talented babes in the biz. Enter Courtney Akai and her adorable Soho lash studio. Akai's talented team spent 2+ hours painstakingly applying extensions to each individual lash while I basically nearly took a nap on a fluffy bed (heaven), and voila--just like that my tired eyes suddenly looked like they were ready for a night on the town. The best part? I wake up every morning ready to walk out the door--or right to a red carpet, no smudgy mascara required. 

