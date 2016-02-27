5 Things to Look Forward to at the 2016 Oscars

After scoring a Golden Globe in January, it’s no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio is the true star of the 2016 awards season. And despite the fact that he’s been nominated for four Oscars in the past, DiCaprio has yet to take home an Academy Award. But it looks like the fifth nod may be the charm for #TeamLeo. DiCaprio is pretty much a shoo-in to win the trophy for his physically challenging portrayal of a frontiersman in The Revenant. No doubt, everyone is looking forward to seeing DiCaprio take the stage, but the Best Actor front-runner still has some tough competition from Bryan Cranston, Matt Damon, Michael Fassbender, and Eddie Redmayne.