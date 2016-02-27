5 Awards Season Facials the Stars Love

2015 Getty Images
Courtney Higgs
Feb 27, 2016 @ 10:00 am

You know the look: flawless, dewy, gorgeous. Red carpet-ready skin can be as head turning as the designer gowns stars rock during awards season, and that golden glow is one of the main reasons we love to tune in to the biggest show of them all, the Oscars. But celebs don’t just roll out of bed with camera-worthy skin, they work at it—a lot!—spending major time and money perfecting their pores, undergoing the most cutting edge, sought-after treatments Hollywood has to offer.

Just as Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence turns to renowned New York dermatologist Dr. Colbert for a pre-Oscars Triad Facial, stars don't hesitate to put in calls to their favorite LA based specialists to help them sparkle on the red carpet. If you take note of every blemish-free face strutting across your screen (like we do) then you’ll want to check out these A-list facials. We rounded up five of the most beloved spas, and most genius skin-care gurus, offering the ultra-indulgent, results-driven treatments that keep your fave stars glowing through awards season, and beyond. 

1 of 5 Courtesy/Jen O’Sullivan

THE PERENNIAL FAVE:

Spa: Kate Somerville Skin Health Experts

Treatment: DermalQuench Oxygen Treatment

Price: $260

Celeb Fans: Anna Kendrick, Vanessa Hudgens

The Experience: Kate Somerville is a Hollywood staple. Stars like Lily James and Rashida Jones head to her discreet Melrose Place spa before a big event for highly effective facials like the DermalQuench Oxygen Treatment, which immediately plumps skin and diminishes fine lines. The treatment kicks off with a gentle cleanse and exfoliation to slough away dead skin. Once the skin is clean, it’s coated in a hyaluronic acid and vitamin-infused serum, then sprayed with concentrated oxygen to help the serum penetrate beyond the skin’s surface and provide maximum hydration. Eye cream, a thick moisturizer and a coat of sunscreen round out the session and leave you ready to walk the press line.

End Result: Fewer fine lines and a more plump, hydrated face.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

THE SCIENTIFIC EXPERIENCE:

Spa: The Spa at Four Seasons Beverly Hills

Treatment: The DNA Facial

Price: $275

Celeb Fans: Lea Michele, Christina Aguilera 

The Experience:

The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is among the most treasured landmarks of the Hollywood elite, so it’s no surprise that the spa added this innovative facial to its menu just for awards season. Using DNAEGF Renewal products, known for their groundbreaking active ingredients derived from non-GMO marine based plankton and organic barley harvested in Iceland, this facial transforms the skin from the inside out. A machine that simultaneously performs exfoliation, infusion of essential revitalizing nutrients and natural skin oxygenation is used for maximum absorption of nutrients into the skin, even after the treatment, for immediate and lasting results.

End Result: Plump skin that is luminous and youthful looking.

3 of 5 Courtesy

THE FIXER:

Spa: Shani Darden Skin Care

Treatment: Custom Facial with LED Mask Therapy

Price: $300

Celeb FansJessica AlbaEmmy Rossum

The Experience:

Beloved by Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her skin-clearing results, Shani Darden begins this light-therapy treatment with a lactic-acid peel to prep skin for the LED mask. Following a face plumping ultrasound, a bulky white mask that emits pink and blue LEDs is placed over the face, as well as one over the neck and chest. Collectively, the lights boost collagen production and zap bacteria, resulting in firm, clear skin that’s more than camera ready. When all is said and done, you’ll be ready for your close-up.

End Result: Brightened, firm and smooth skin, with reduced breakouts.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

THE SECRET SKIN GURU:

Spa: Mila Moursi Advanced Skin Care & Skin Care Institutes

Treatment: Global Anti-Age Rejuvenation Treatment

Price: $450

Celeb FansJennifer AnistonSandra Bullock

The Experience:

Mila Moursi is like a personal trainer to the stars, only it’s not muscles she’s whipping into shape—it’s skin. Devotees like Laura Prepon and Jessica Biel appreciate Moursi’s approach to skin care as a lifestyle, and they’ve got the glow to prove it. For this treatment, the face is cleansed and given a dry contouring massage to prep. Then comes a series of intensive serums, creams and masks, to encourage cellular renewal. Depending on your individual concerns, additional corrective treatments like microdermabrasion, ultrasound, microcurrent, LED, collagen and peels are prescribed to ensure that you leave with radiant, photo worthy skin.

End Result: Rejuvenated skin that looks and feels smooth and hydrated.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

THE SUPER LUXE:

Spa: Spa Montage Beverly Hills

Treatment: The L. Raphael Oxy-Star Anti-Pigmentation Facial

Price: $1,100

Celeb Fan: Eva Longoria

The Experience: 

L. Raphael is the epitome of a world-class luxury brand, so its no surprise that it's found a West Coast partner in the prestigious Spa Montage. This treatment, which Eva Longoria loves to get before a red carpet, starts with a deep, but gentle cleansing. Then comes an invigorating Oxy-Peel brightening and anti-aging spray, comprised of pure oxygen, water and an anti-aging compound of pure lecithin, omega 3, anti-oxidants, vitamins. It also contains white truffles, which disperse melanin beneath the surface of the skin to even, tone and fade sun spots. After that, a restoring massage of the face and neck is performed using boosting ampules, followed by a firming collagen mask. One more round of the oxygen spray is applied to the face and voila, instant glow!

End Result: Skin that is soft to the touch and visibly glowing and firm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!