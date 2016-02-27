5 Awards Season Facials the Stars Love

You know the look: flawless, dewy, gorgeous. Red carpet-ready skin can be as head turning as the designer gowns stars rock during awards season, and that golden glow is one of the main reasons we love to tune in to the biggest show of them all, the Oscars. But celebs don’t just roll out of bed with camera-worthy skin, they work at it—a lot!—spending major time and money perfecting their pores, undergoing the most cutting edge, sought-after treatments Hollywood has to offer.

Just as Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence turns to renowned New York dermatologist Dr. Colbert for a pre-Oscars Triad Facial, stars don't hesitate to put in calls to their favorite LA based specialists to help them sparkle on the red carpet. If you take note of every blemish-free face strutting across your screen (like we do) then you’ll want to check out these A-list facials. We rounded up five of the most beloved spas, and most genius skin-care gurus, offering the ultra-indulgent, results-driven treatments that keep your fave stars glowing through awards season, and beyond.