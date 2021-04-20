This Is What's Inside This Year's Oscar Nominees Gift Bag
The swag comes from brands embracing diversity, inclusion, and philanthropy — and rings up at six figures.
For the 19th year in a row, Distinctive Assets will be offering Oscar nominees a special gift bag — but for the first time in the show's history, the items in the coveted bag will showcase brands that highlight diversity, inclusion, and philanthropy. The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag, which sets out to make sure that every nominee feels like a winner, will go to notable stars like Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis, Andra Day, Carey Mulligan, and more.
"While the end result may look at first glance like the same cornucopia of fabulous gifts we always assemble, this year's contents are particularly special. The companies we are featuring embrace diversity, inclusion, health and philanthropy and are giving back to their communities and the world at large in significant ways," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said.
This year, the gift bags will be delivered via Postmates to the Best Actor and Actress nominees, Best Supporting Actor and Actress nominees, and everyone up for the Best Director award.
It's easy to focus on how much the items cost, but Fary says the dollar value isn't what should impress. Instead, he wants celebs to look at the brands and how they work to better their respective communities. Items in the bag include a PETA emergency hammer to save dogs trapped in hot cars; Change-Maker Village, an anti-racist children's book from Once Upon a Blume; LOCI premium vegan sneakers; and EEG-powered sleep tracking and meditation with Muse S: The Brain Sensing Headband.
Other items include beauty and body products from Hotsy Totsy Haus, Miage Transformative Skincare, British M Annatto Hair Oil, and wellness products such as Elixinol Good Night CBD capsules, SalTerrae broadspectrum Hemp Intimate Oils, and a Taiyi Institute sound acupuncture device.
"This gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag," Fary added. "This year's 'Everyone Wins' gift bag is one of my favorites we have ever assembled because it represents a lot more than just a bag full of free stuff. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it."
Distinctive Assets also delivered this year's Grammys VIP gift bags. It has also worked with the Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards.