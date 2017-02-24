Here's the Star-Studded Final List of 2017 Oscars Presenters

With the biggest awards show of the year set to air at the end of the month, Oscars show producers announced Feb. 1 that several big winners from last year's awards will return to the stage to present at the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio will be making a triumphant homecoming to the awards show, where last year he finally scooped up the honor for Actor in a Leading Role for The Revenant after previously being nominated for his work in The Wolf of Wall Street (2014), Blood Diamond (2007), The Aviator (2005), and What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1994).

The Titanic alum will be joined onstage by fellow winner Brie Larson, whose performance in Room snagged her an Academy Award for Actress in a Leading Role, as well as Alicia Vikander, who earned an accolade for Actress in a Supporting Role for her magnetic character in The Danish Girl. Mark Rylance, who won an award for Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Bridge of Spies, will also be presenting alongside his fellow Oscar winners.

Just a week later, the Academy announced the next round of presenters. Among them: Oscar winners Halle Berry and Shirley MacLaine, Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson, as well as Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson of Fifty Shades fame. SNL's Kate McKinnon will also take the stage as a presenter during the night, along with Chris Evans, Hailee Steinfeld, Scarlett Johansson, and Gael García Bernal of Mozart in the Jungle.

On Feb. 16, the Academy announced Oscar nominee Amy Adams is set to join the long list of actors presenting, along with Riz Ahmed, who rose to fame recently thanks to his riveting starring role in The Night of. Also presenting are actors Javier Bardem, David Oyelowo, and John Cho, People's sexiest man alive Dwayne Johnson, Oscar winners Felicity Jones and Charlize Theron, actresses Leslie Mann and Janelle Monáe, and 2017 Oscar nominee Emma Stone.

In a final announcement made on Feb. 24—just two days before the ceremony—the final slate of presenters was revealed, and the list is very star-studded. Three-time Oscar winner and 2017 nominee Meryl Streep will take the stage alongside fellow nominees Ryan Gosling, Dev Patel, and Octavia Spencer. Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Warren Beatty, Sofia Boutella, Matt Damon, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox, Salma Hayek, Taraji P. Henson, Seth Rogen, and Vince Vaughn are also confirmed for Hollywood's biggest night.

This year's Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airing on Feb. 26 on ABC, so be sure to tune in to see who takes home the prizes and enjoy what's sure to be a memorable show.