Hair Accessories Won the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

Thanks to black velvet ribbon, Culpo's sleek low-pony is way cooler than any of the ones you've ever worn. The star's pro Justine Marjan tied the ribbon to conceal were she tied up the pony, then weaved the velvet piece about an inch down around the pony, and knotted it.

To get the star's hair super smooth, Marjan prepped her dry strands with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray ($5; target.com), and ran ghd's Platinum Styler flat iron ($249; sephora.com) through her hair from root to end.