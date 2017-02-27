Hair Accessories Won the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

Erin Lukas
Feb 26, 2017

Amongst the must-see hair moments on every red carpet, there’s always a few trends worthy of their own awards. At the 2017 Oscars, the stars’ hair accessories won the trophy for easiest red carpet hair look to try. While no two celebs gave their hairstyles a little something extra in quite the same way, all of the hair jewelry on the red carpet was equally award worthy. From Ruth Negga demonstrating that you can wear a headband as an adult, to Olivia Culpo’s edgy velvet ribbon pony, we’ve rounded up the best hair accessories of the night.

Olivia Culpo 

Thanks to black velvet ribbon, Culpo's sleek low-pony is way cooler than any of the ones you've ever worn. The star's pro Justine Marjan tied the ribbon to conceal were she tied up the pony, then weaved the velvet piece about an inch down around the pony, and knotted it. 

To get the star's hair super smooth, Marjan prepped her dry strands with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray ($5; target.com), and ran ghd's Platinum Styler flat iron ($249; sephora.com) through her hair from root to end.

Janelle Monae

Now this is how you debut a hairstyle. Monae showed off her new pixie cut by adding a gold Jennifer Behr crown that had crystals sprinkled all over it. 

Sofia Carson

How to make a classic, braided, low bun even more red-carpet worthy? Add a retro-inspired, sparkly Jennifer Behr comb on the side same side as your part for a finishing touch. 

Ruth Negga 

Nominee Ruth Negga demonstrated that she's an expert coordinator by accessorizing her red lip, dress, and Irene Neuwirth x Gemfields earrings with a ruby headband by the same designer.

Salma Hayek 

Hayek's silver headband is the most elegant way to make your everyday hairstyle Oscar-worthy. The actress's pro Robert Vetica used a Fred Leighton bracelet to create the hair accessory with the help of fishing wire. 

