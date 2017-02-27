Hair Accessories Won the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Amongst the must-see hair moments on every red carpet, there’s always a few trends worthy of their own awards. At the 2017 Oscars, the stars’ hair accessories won the trophy for easiest red carpet hair look to try. While no two celebs gave their hairstyles a little something extra in quite the same way, all of the hair jewelry on the red carpet was equally award worthy. From Ruth Negga demonstrating that you can wear a headband as an adult, to Olivia Culpo’s edgy velvet ribbon pony, we’ve rounded up the best hair accessories of the night.
