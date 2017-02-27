The Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 Oscars

Erin Lukas, Marianne Mychaskiw, and Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 26, 2017

The Academy Awards is arguably the biggest night of the year in Hollywood, which means unforgettable beauty looks from the industry’s best is a given. The 2017 Oscars, of course, was no different, with celebrities gracing the red carpet wearing bold and beautiful lipstick, elaborate updos, flawless waves, and countless other dreamy hair and makeup creations. From Olivia Culpo’s unbelievably chic purple shadow to Taraji P. Henson's wavy bob, we've rounded up the best beauty looks from glamorous evening.

Janelle Monae

Monae’s gorgeous metallic eye and lush lashes were balanced by a soft apricot pout. “I wanted to keep Janelle’s lip look soft with a peach tone,” says the star’s makeup artist Jessica Smalls, who both lined and filled in her lips using the CoverGirl Lip Perfection Liner in Smoky ($9; walmart.com) followed by a swipe of the Gloss in Profound Peach ($6; walmart.com). “It created a muted touch of color that would last throughout the entire awards show.” Smalls used a handful of shades from the TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette in Nudes ($10; walmart.com), followed by a few generous coats of the So Lashy BlastPro Mascara ($9; walmart.com). A touch of the TruBlend Bronzer in Bronze ($9; walmart.com) mixed into the star’s foundation helped to impart an otherworldly glow. The look was completed with a brand-new pixie cut, which was complemented by a Greek Goddess-esque headband by Jennifer Behr.

Leslie Mann

While Leslie Mann was undoubtedly having an excellent red carpet hair moment with her signature tousled waves, her lipstick was what really popped! She paired her yellow evening gown with peppy hot pink lipstick, and while the color combination was truly unexpected, it opened our minds to so many new possible looks. So the winning shade? Celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker mixed Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Liostick in 379 Attraction ($32; sephora.com) and Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipsick in 189 Isabella ($32; sephora.com) to get the look.

Emma Stone 

Oscar-nominee Emma Stone went full on Hollywood glam for the 2017 Oscars in a look that seems like it belongs within a scene of La La Land. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak began by applying L'Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle BOOST IT Inject Volume Mousse ($4; walmart.com) all through her hair and then parted it on the side. After blow-drying, she using a curling iron to wave all Stone’s hair away from her face, securing the look with L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray ($15; walmart.com). Then, Roszak gently brushed out the waves and finished off the look with another spritz of hairspray.

But she didn't land on our best beauty list just because of her flawless hair. Celebrity makeup artist and NARS director Rachel Goodwin created a makeup look for Stone inspired by the romantic paintings of Dante Gabriel Rossetti using NARS Audacious Lipstick in Mona ($34; barneys.com) and NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint ($45; sephora.com). 

Halle Berry 

Halle’s hair gave us serious curl envy. After creating a voluminous base with a diffuser, the actress’s hairstylist Castillo used a small T3 Curling Iron ($275; sephora.com) to define the curls. The pro locked it all in by spritzing MOP’s Sea Spray. “It smells like orange and I literally shellacked the hair so it looked bouncy and weightless. It definitely locked-in the texture for the red carpet in any weather,” he told InStyle.

Nicole Kidman

“Nicole’s Armani dress was so beautiful and chic with the most gorgeous open back that we wanted her hair to be up and not too fussy,” the actress’s hairstylist Kylee Heath said of the soft updo she created for Kidman.

After prepping Kidman’s hair with Dove’s Absolute Curls Leave-In Detangler ($6; target.com) and Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum ($6; target.com), Heath dried her hair and brushed it back into a low ponytail leaving the front sections loose. Next, the pro added some texture to the front section with a 1-inch curling iron and tucked the left side behind her ear. To complete the messy chignon, Heath split the ponytail in two, tied it into a literal knot, and pinned it into place. She took whatever ends were left out and teased them for extra volume before adding everything into the chignon. Heath finished Kidman’s look by spritzing Dove Style + Care Flexible Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com) all over to hold it together.

Charlize Theron

Between the soft metallic on her eyes and petal pink lips, the star’s makeup was classic Charlize. Her sleek updo, which featured a graphic swoop, kept her massive diamond earrings by Chopard on display.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s high-slit gown was had all the wow factor, and to balance out the sexy look, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin created a classic low chignon for the supermodel. First, Atkin prepped Teigen’s hair with the OUAI Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com) through the mid-lengths and spritzed in the Christophe Robin Volumizing Spray ($39; sephora.com) at the root. After blow-drying with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com), she added in Beauty Works hair extensions to create fullness. Then, Atkin she sprayed in texture spray from roots to ends and curled the ends of the hair with the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver ($199; nordstrom.com). Finally, she twisted the hair into a chignon, pinned it into place, and secured the look with hairspray. As for her makeup, celebrity makeup artist first treated Teigen’s skin to La Mer skincare products before moving onto her complexion using formulas like La Mer Skin Color de La Mer Foundation ($110; bloomingdales.com) and giving her a brown-nude lip and mixed Glossier Cloud Paint Blush in Dusk and Beam to create her glowy flush. Her nails? Manicurist Kimmie Kyees painted her nails a soft beige pink using essie’s topless and barefoot ($9; dermstore.com).

Emma Roberts

It’s often said not to change up your hair color before a big event, but when it’s a touch-up and you have celebrity hair colorist Nikki Lee on your side, you can rest assured that a good hair day will definitely occur. Emma Roberts, a new redhead, wore Old Hollywood waves to the Academy Awards, which Lee secured with ABBA Firm Hold Hairspray ($22; pureabba.com) and went for an equally timeless makeup look, created by celebrity makeup artist and legend Charlotte Tilbury. That lip? It’s courtesy of Tilbury’s Red Carpet Red Matte Lipstick ($34; nordstrom.com). 

Octavia Spencer 

Octavia Spencer won the Academy Awards red carpet with her gorgeous smoky purple eye makeup—and of course her feathery Marchesa gown. The Oscar nominee completed her stunning look with neutral lipstick that held just the right amount of sheen, perfectly groomed brows, and a sleek, flawless bob. 

Priyanka Chopra

The bone-straight texture and precise side part of Chopra’s long strands mirrored the geometric silver lines of her stunning Ralph and Russo gown. On the face, makeup artist Pati Dubroff chose a neutral color palette that tipped toward the pink end of the spectrum. “Priyanka’s dress has amazing graphics of pale tones, which is where I drew my inspiration from,” she says. Starting with a layer of Laura Mercier Candleglow Foundation ($48; nordstrom.com), Dubroff followed with concealer as needed, then used a petal-toned cream blush to enhance her glow. The Laura Mercier Lightstruck Prismatic Glow Palette ($52; sephora.com), particularly the Aurora and Reflect shades, were used on the tops of her cheekbones. She then applied the Laura Mercier Inner Eye Definer in Stormy Grey ($25; nordstrom.com) to the perimeter of Chopra’s waterlines, both top and bottom, then smudged out the bottom lash line. Working with the Editorial Eye Palette in Intense Clays ($48; nordstrom.com), Dubroff used the Metallik Rust all over her lids, and used a soft pink glitter directly in the center. She then picked up the Beam shade from Laura Mercier’s aforementioned Lightstruck Palette, mixed it with a clear gloss, and used a thin layer on top. A few coats of mascara and a soft nude lip completed the effect.

Kirsten Dunst

To create volume for Dunst's effortless updo, her stylist Adir Abergel applied Virtue The Uplifted Volumizing Whip ($18; virtuelabs.com) from roots to mid-shaft on her damp hair. 

Inspired by Elizabeth Taylor and 1960s French couture, Dunst's makeup artist Jillian Dempsey gave the actress a glamorous red carpet makeup look. A swipe of Chantecaille Lipstick in Cherise ($38; nordstrom.com) was the perfect bold red shade to tie the inspiration together. 

Viola Davis

Davis’s caramel highlights were given a deep side part, while the neutral tones and metallic finishes of her makeup made her look even more radiant. We love how the star wore shimmery gold hues on both her eyes and lips, without veering into the matchy-matchy territory.

Taraji P. Henson

Henson’s bob summed up in one word: Fierce. “I was inspired by the iconic Diahann Carroll when creating Taraji’s Oscars look,” said her hairstylist Tymothe Wallace. “Her demure, navy blue velvet Alberta Ferretti gown was the perfect, modern nod to old Hollywood glamour, and I wanted her hair to reflect the same.”

After prepping and drying Henson’s hair, the pro emulsified 2-3 pumps of Dove’s Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum ($6; target.com) in his hands and ran it evenly through her hair before using a jumbo barrel curling iron to create pin curls which he set with velcro rollers. After Wallace took them down, he brushed the curls with a boar bristle brush, locked them in place with his fingers, and spritzed Dove Extra Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com) all over to hold it together.

The secret to Henson's glowing complexion: Her makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff applied St. Tropez's One Night Only Finishing Gloss ($25; sttropeztan.com) on every inch of skin that was showing.

Olivia Culpo

Adding some drama to the star’s silver Marchesa gown, her makeup artist Sir John opted for a bold lavender eye, using L’Oreal’s Infallible Eye Paints in Shady Violet ($8; target.com). “I would call this look ice princess meet Great Gatsby,” the pro says. “We decided to go for a lavender wash on the eyes, nude lips, and glowing skin to complement the vintage-inspired dress.” A sleek ponytail, crafted by Justine Marjan, finished the effect.

Ruth Negga

Negga shows us how to elegantly wear a headland as an adult with her ruby adorned hair accessory. She took her lady in red look to the next level with a coordinating crimson lip.

After prepping Negga’s complexion with a Chanel skincare lineup, celebrity makeup artist Mélanie Ingelssis used earthy shades on the actress’s eyes. The pro applied Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in New Moon ($36; chanel.com) on the lid, crease, and under the eyes as a base. Next, she used all four shades in Chanel’s Quadra Eyeshadow in Candeur et Expérience ($61; chanel.com) packing the color onto the lid and bottom lash line, and applied the rust color in the crease. The pro used Chanel’s Inimitable Intense Mascara in Rouge Noir and Noir ($32 each; chanel.com) to complete Negga’s eye makeup, applying the black shade on the top lashes, and the burgundy on the bottom.

As for the lip, Ingelssis used Chanel Lip Definer in Rouge Profound ($31; chanel.com) and Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Expérimenté ($37; chanel.com).

