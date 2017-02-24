See All the Oscar Nominees at Their Very First Academy Awards

Get ready for the red carpet fashion event of the year! Oscars season is upon us and we’re dying of excitement (and FOMO, of course).

We’re particularly lucky this year—2017’s female nominees are all known to bring it on the red carpet. I mean, the category of supporting actress alone boasts the sartorial know-how of stylish heavy-hitters like Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, Viola Davis, and Nicole Kidman. We’re in for a very exciting pre-show.

Naturally, we still have last year’s scene-stealing gowns on the brain—Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton, Brie Larson in Gucci… Ahh, it was all so beautiful. That being said, can you recall this year’s nominees’ very first Oscars red carpet? Spoiler alert: They hit it out of the park.

Browse through the photos below for a serious blast from Oscars’ past.

1 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael Shannon, 2009

Shannon and his wife, Kate Arrington, attended their first ever Oscars ceremony when the actor was nominated for his performance in Revolutionary Road. 

2 of 16 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Octavia Spencer, 2012

Spencer arrived at her first Oscars in this gorgeous hand-beaded Tadashi Shoji gown. Later that evening, the actress left the ceremony with an award for Best Supporting Actress! Beginner's luck? We don't think so.

3 of 16 Barry King/WireImage

Denzel Washington, 1990 (first nominated in 1988)

The seven-time Oscar nominee won his first golden statuette for his role in Glory. 

4 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Naomie Harris, 2013

The Moonlight star arrived at the 85th Annual Academy Awards in an eco-friendly golden gown by Ghanian designer Michael Badger.

5 of 16 ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Jeff Bridges, 1985 (first nominated in 1972)

The seven-time Oscar nominee began racking up the noms back in 1972, but didn't win until 2010 for his role in Crazy Heart. 

6 of 16 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Emma Stone, 2012

Now a seasoned Awards-show pro, Stone stunned at her first Academy Awards ceremony in this ruby-hued Giambattista Valli gown. 

7 of 16 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling, 2007

Ever the gentleman, the La La Land star attended the 79th Academy Awards with two VIP guests: his mom and sister. 

8 of 16 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams, 2006

The four-time Oscar nominee made her red carpet debut in this now iconic canary yellow Vera Wang gown. 

9 of 16 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen, 2008

Mortensen was rocking an impressive beard at the time of his 2008 Academy Award nomination for his role in Eastern Promises. 

10 of 16 S. Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Kidman, 1991

The Oscar-winner and her then husband Tom Cruise coordinated in black at the 63rd annual Academy Awards, Kidman showing off her early style prowess in a plunging Valentino minidress. 

11 of 16 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Casey Affleck, 2008

The Manchester by the Sea actor and his wife, Summer Phoenix, held hands as they strolled down the red carpet.

12 of 16 Ron Galella/WireImage

Meryl Streep, 1979

The accomplished actress and her husband, Don Gummer, made their Academy Awards debut when Streep was nominated for her performance in The Deer Hunter.

13 of 16 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Andrew Garfield, 2011

The Hacksaw Ridge star attended his first Oscars ceremony following his breakout performance in The Social Network.

14 of 16 KMazur/WireImage

Natalie Portman, 2005

Portman was a vision in sage in this plunging Lanvin confection at her first Oscars ceremony. 

15 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dev Patel, 2009 

Patel and his Slumdog Millionaire co-star, Freida Pinto, were all smiles at their first Oscars ceremony. 

16 of 16 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Viola Davis, 2009

Celebrating her first Oscar nom for her performance in Doubt, Davis glittered in this gold lamé Reem Acra halter gown.

