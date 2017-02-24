See All the Oscar Nominees at Their Very First Academy Awards

Get ready for the red carpet fashion event of the year! Oscars season is upon us and we’re dying of excitement (and FOMO, of course).

We’re particularly lucky this year—2017’s female nominees are all known to bring it on the red carpet. I mean, the category of supporting actress alone boasts the sartorial know-how of stylish heavy-hitters like Michelle Williams, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, Viola Davis, and Nicole Kidman. We’re in for a very exciting pre-show.

Naturally, we still have last year’s scene-stealing gowns on the brain—Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton, Brie Larson in Gucci… Ahh, it was all so beautiful. That being said, can you recall this year’s nominees’ very first Oscars red carpet? Spoiler alert: They hit it out of the park.

Browse through the photos below for a serious blast from Oscars’ past.