See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet

We’ve been patiently waiting all awards season long for the 89th annual Academy Awards, and Hollywood’s biggest night is finally upon us.

The industry’s finest are congregating this evening in L.A.’s Dolby Theatre for what we can already tell will be one of the year’s most glamorous nights. From Ruth Negga's fiery arrival in a high-collared, long-sleeve Valentino gown, to fellow Best Actress nominee Isabelle Huppert epitomizing high-shine elegance, stars are delivering major fashion on the red carpet—and we’re here for it.

VIDEO: Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the Oscars

RELATED: The Signature Poses of 10 Oscar Nominees

Keep it here for all of the night’s hottest looks, and be sure to tune in to ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET, when Jimmy Kimmel will take up hosting duties for the 2017 Oscars.