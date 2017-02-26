Follow InStyle's Live Blog for the 2017 Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards are taking place tonight at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and we hope you have your popcorn ready—it’s going to be an exciting evening. Stay tuned as comedian Brandon Borror-Chappell and Beige Cardigan's meme queen Jessica Anteby keep you updated on every must-see moment through our live blog—they’ll be posting commentary throughout the red carpet.

With Jimmy Kimmel hosting and A-list celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, and Alicia Vikander presenting, the 2017 Oscars are sure to be a night to remember. And with two comedians at the helm, this blog is sure to get rowdy. Tune in once the red carpet gets rolling for hilarious commentary on Hollywood's biggest night.