See the Full List of 2017 Academy Award Nominees

The glitz and glamour of the 2017 Academy Awards officially kicked off Tuesday morning, with announcements from stars including Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe.
Unlike past announcements, where nominees were revealed to a live audience at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's headquarters in Beverly Hills, 11 previously nominated or Oscar-winning actors and actresses were filmed in pre-taped segments. They shared experiences from the Academy Awards and advice for newcomers as they revealed 2017's nominees in the 24 different categories.
The Golden Globes history–making La La Land unsurprisingly left the competition far behind and swept up 14 nominations and this year's diverse nominee list—with eight nods to Moonlight and four to Fences—was a welcome departure from 2016's choices. Arrival also scored eight nominations, including best picture, with Hacksaw Ridge and Manchester by the Sea trailing just behind with six each.
Among the best actress nominees: Emma Stone for La La Land, Natalie Portman for Jackie, and Ruth Negga for Loving (above). Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins rounded out the category.
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), and Denzel Washington (Fences) all earned noms for best actor.
As was previously reported, Emmy-nominated host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the annual awards show, which airs live on Sunday, February 26th at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
Check out the nominees below and head to oscar.go.com for the full list.
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie
Emma Stone in La La Land
Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling in La La Land
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington in Fences
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis in Fences
Naomie Harris in Moonlight
Nicole Kidman in Lion
Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight
Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel in Lion
Michael Shannon in Nocturnal Animals
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Cinematography
Arrival – Bradford Young
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Greig Fraser
Moonlight – James Laxton
Silence – Rodrigo Prieto
Directing
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land Damien – Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Costume Design
Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove – Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini andChristopher Nelson
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine – Denmark
A Man Called Ove – Sweden
The Salesman – Iran
Tanna – Australia
Toni Erdmann – Germany
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival – Screenplay by Eric Heisserer
Fences – Screenplay by August Wilson
Hidden Figures – Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion – Screenplay by Luke Davies
Moonlight – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins;Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water – Written by Taylor Sheridan
La La Land – Written by Damien Chazelle
The Lobster – Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea – Written by Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women – Written by Mike Mills
Original Score
Jackie – Mica Levi
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
Passengers – Thomas Newman
Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls – Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
“City of Stars” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story – Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda