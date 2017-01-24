See the Full List of 2017 Academy Award Nominees

The glitz and glamour of the 2017 Academy Awards officially kicked off Tuesday morning, with announcements from stars including Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe.

Unlike past announcements, where nominees were revealed to a live audience at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's headquarters in Beverly Hills, 11 previously nominated or Oscar-winning actors and actresses were filmed in pre-taped segments. They shared experiences from the Academy Awards and advice for newcomers as they revealed 2017's nominees in the 24 different categories.

The Golden Globes history–making La La Land unsurprisingly left the competition far behind and swept up 14 nominations and this year's diverse nominee list—with eight nods to Moonlight and four to Fences—was a welcome departure from 2016's choices. Arrival also scored eight nominations, including best picture, with Hacksaw Ridge and Manchester by the Sea trailing just behind with six each.

Among the best actress nominees: Emma Stone for La La Land, Natalie Portman for Jackie, and Ruth Negga for Loving (above). Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins rounded out the category.

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), and Denzel Washington (Fences) all earned noms for best actor.

As was previously reported, Emmy-nominated host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the annual awards show, which airs live on Sunday, February 26th at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert in Elle

Ruth Negga in Loving

Natalie Portman in Jackie

Emma Stone in La La Land

Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling in La La Land

Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington in Fences

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis in Fences

Naomie Harris in Moonlight

Nicole Kidman in Lion

Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali in Moonlight

Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel in Lion

Michael Shannon in Nocturnal Animals

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Greig Fraser

Moonlight – James Laxton

Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Directing

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land Damien – Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Costume Design

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove – Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini andChristopher Nelson

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine – Denmark

A Man Called Ove – Sweden

The Salesman – Iran

Tanna – Australia

Toni Erdmann – Germany

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival – Screenplay by Eric Heisserer

Fences – Screenplay by August Wilson

Hidden Figures – Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion – Screenplay by Luke Davies

Moonlight – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins;Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water – Written by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land – Written by Damien Chazelle

The Lobster – Written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea – Written by Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women – Written by Mike Mills

Original Score

Jackie – Mica Levi

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

Passengers – Thomas Newman

Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls – Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

“City of Stars” from La La Land – Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story – Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda