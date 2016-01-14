The 6 Most Wow Things About the 2016 Oscar Nominations 

Surprised by this category’s nominees: Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Rooney Mara (Carol), Rachel McAdams (Spotlight), Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), and Kate Winslet (Steve Jobs)? Don’t be. It’s an odd one. First, Vikander and Mara switched around. Their roles in their respective films were very much leading ones and they were even both in the Best Actress category at the Globes. But, the studios behind the films campaigned for them to be in Best Supporting, as they would have a better chance at winning, and lo and behold, they landed on the list. Then, McAdams is a total surprise, as noted above. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Kate Winslet are the only ones that really make sense. But what does this mean for Globe-winning Winslet? We’re not sure. (But we’re kind of rooting for Leigh.)