Rock Stars: Get an Exclusive Look at the Glitziest Jewels from the 2015 Oscars

When you have a whopping 900 carats suspended from your neck, you don’t need much else to make an impact. With 500 carats of blue-green stones and aquamarine gems capped by diamond pins, this showstopping piece is designed to resemble the sun reflecting off the water. “The necklace is so stunning that it worked amazingly well with several dresses,” says Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who eventually chose to pair the masterpiece with an understated black column by Maison Margiela. “Cate fell in love with the Tiffany creation immediately. We considered it with a pink gown and then a purple one, but in the end, we opted for classic black,” says Stewart. “The simplicity of the dress allowed the necklace to be the focal point.”