Oscars 2014 Fashion Recap: The Top Trends of the Night

And that's a wrap! The 86th Academy Awards signifies the end of awards season, and with it, the last of the major fashion trends on the red carpet. Let's just say, the stars and their floor-sweeping gowns did not disappoint. Anne Hathaway tapped her glam side in a crystallized Gucci column. As for Amy Adams, it was clear the plunging silhouettes from her American Hustle days were a thing of the past when she stunned in a solid strapless Gucci gown.

Statement jewels dominated the red carpet. Case in point: Girl-of-the-moment Lupita Nyong'o had everyone a-buzz with an 18-karat gold-and-diamond headband and spiked earrings, courtesy of Fred Leighton,while Emma Watson decorated each digit with a smattering of Chanel rings. To see all the greatest sartorial moments from the Oscars, click through for our round-up of the top six fashion trends of the night.

