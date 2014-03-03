Oscars 2014 Fashion Recap: The Top Trends of the Night

And that's a wrap! The 86th Academy Awards signifies the end of awards season, and with it, the last of the major fashion trends on the red carpet. Let's just say, the stars and their floor-sweeping gowns did not disappoint. Anne Hathaway tapped her glam side in a crystallized Gucci column. As for Amy Adams, it was clear the plunging silhouettes from her American Hustle days were a thing of the past when she stunned in a solid strapless Gucci gown.

Statement jewels dominated the red carpet. Case in point: Girl-of-the-moment Lupita Nyong'o had everyone a-buzz with an 18-karat gold-and-diamond headband and spiked earrings, courtesy of Fred Leighton,while Emma Watson decorated each digit with a smattering of Chanel rings. To see all the greatest sartorial moments from the Oscars, click through for our round-up of the top six fashion trends of the night.

Strapless Solids

Who needs bells and whistles? These leading ladies prove that subdued designs never go out of style: Jennifer Lawrence (in Dior), Kerry Washington (in Jason Wu), and Amy Adams (in Gucci).
Dark Glamour

The red carpet saw a moodier side at the 2014 Oscars. Charlize Theron stunned in a black satin duchesse Dior Couture dress, Julia Roberts worked her curves in a peplum lace Givenchy gown, and Anne Hathaway sparkled in a crystallized black Gucci column.
Unexpected Jewelry Moments

The Oscars are a time to shine, jewelry-wise. Emma Watson decorated her digits with bling rings by Chanel, Lupita Nyong'o had everyone a-buzz when she debuted an 18-karat gold-and-diamond headband (and spiked earrings!) by Fred Leighton, and Jennifer Lawrence draped a $2 million Neil Lane diamond necklace down her back (for the second time).
Pale, Icy Shades

It looks like Frozen had an impact on the red carpet! Kristen Bell took inspiration from the movie and opted for any icy Roberto Cavalli creation. Kate Hudson (in Atelier Versace) and Naomi Watts (in Calvin Klein Collection) both followed suit in their frosty numbers.
Sparkle and Sheer

There was definitely no shortage of shine (or sheer) at the 2014 Oscars. Jenna Dewan-Tatum shimmered in a frothy Reem Acra design, Angelina Jolie glittered in a sexy nude Elie Saab Couture gown, and Cate Blanchett looked utterly ethereal in a (heavy) crystal-embroidered Armani Prive creation.
White Toppers

In a sea of classic black tuxes, Ellen DeGeneres,Jared Leto (in Saint Laurent), and Matthew McConaughey (in Dolce & Gabbana) all stood out on the red carpet in their sharp white jackets.

