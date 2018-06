1 of 9 Todd Wawrychuk/Reuters

Natalie Portman & More!

Hollywood's leading ladies gathered at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, where they shared their thoughts on what it's like to receive an Oscar bid and the stress of deciding what they'll wear on the big night. "[My daughter] Sunday Rose has pretty strong opinions. She chooses what she calls 'pretty dresses,' so she has a very strong voice in terms of what I will be wearing on the night of the Oscars," said Nicole Kidman, who posed with fellow best actress nominees Natalie Portman, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Lawrence and Annette Bening before fielding questions from the press. "Please cross your fingers, guys-I could be wearing a tutu!"



-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Scott Huver