The 2010 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Anna Kendrick (in Gianfranco Ferre), Sandra Bullock and Gabourey Sidibe were among the leading ladies who gathered together to celebrate their Oscar nods at the 82nd annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. After getting coached on how to prepare for the big night and posing for a "class picture," the stars shared their excitement about being singled out for their memorable performances and finding the perfect Oscar gown.
-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Brantley Bardin
Sandra Bullock
"I didn't expect to get nominated, because I usually expect to fail and that's why I work even harder," said Sandra Bullock (in Vivienne Westwood), who is up for best actress for her dramatic turn in The Blind Side. "I literally was asleep when the phone rang." Now that she knows she's in the running, how much thought has Bullock put into what she'll wear to the ceremony? "I guess I'm really behind, because today was the first time I actually looked at a dress," she admitted. "I’m oddly relaxed about it, because it’s someone else’s job to finely stitch thousands of pleats and jewels into a gorgeous thing to make you look divine."
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
"I'm wearing vintage Yves Saint Laurent. It’s kind of '70s, like our movie, Crazy Heart," said Maggie Gyllenhaal (who was accompanied by husband Peter Sarsgaard) of her luncheon look, which was partially inspired by the movie for which she's nominated. "I think it was probably made around the time I was born!"
Gabourey Sidibe and Lee Daniels
First time nominee Gabourey Sidibe took the afternoon in stride, sticking close to Precious director Lee Daniels and talking Oscars fashion with Carey Mulligan. "I'm a little scared," Sidibe admitted when asked if she's decided on a dress for the big night. "I got a bunch of sketches through e-mail and I said that I loved them. But I lied."
Vera Farmiga
"I have a toddler running around who's pulling on me and wanting to hug and kiss." said Vera Farmiga, when asked how she puts her best supporting actress nomination in perspective. "I”ve been watching the Oscars for 15 years from my living room and I just want to be present in my shoes and feel the ground beneath my feet."
Carey Mulligan
During a QampA with reporters, Carey Mulligan joked about her new blond 'do. "It’s been really surreal standing in front of those big Oscars behind me. They’re kind of the color of my hair, aren’t they?" she joked.
Anna Kendrick
