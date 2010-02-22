The 2010 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

2 of 6

Sandra Bullock

"I didn't expect to get nominated, because I usually expect to fail and that's why I work even harder," said Sandra Bullock (in Vivienne Westwood), who is up for best actress for her dramatic turn in The Blind Side. "I literally was asleep when the phone rang." Now that she knows she's in the running, how much thought has Bullock put into what she'll wear to the ceremony? "I guess I'm really behind, because today was the first time I actually looked at a dress," she admitted. "I’m oddly relaxed about it, because it’s someone else’s job to finely stitch thousands of pleats and jewels into a gorgeous thing to make you look divine."