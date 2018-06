The 2009 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

5 of 7 Francis Specker/Landov

Penelope Cruz

"I think you reach a point where you have so much jet lag that it just cancels itself out and you don’t have jet lag anymore. I wake up and I don't know which city I am in!" said Vicky Christina Barcelona star Penelope Cruz (in Yves Saint Laurent) who took the red eye to L.A. after picking up the award for best actress at the Goya Awards in Madrid. "I got off the plane two hours ago and I went to find the clothes, iron the clothes, amp#91;put onamp#93; a bit of makeup, take a shower, and come here. It’s a big adventure."