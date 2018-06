2008 Oscar Pre-Parties

1 of 18 Charley Gallay/Getty

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes (in Alexander McQueen) helped honor pal Jada Pinkett (in Nina Ricci) at the first ever Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. But it was Will Smith-Pinkett's proud husband of 10 years-who got to present his leading lady with her award. "It's my deepest honor and pleasure to be your husband, to raise children with you, to try to change the world with you and to stay dedicated and focused with you so that we can leave something in this world," an emotional Smith told his wife from the podium. Jurnee Smollet, Susan Depasse and Ruby Dee were also singled out during the afternoon.



-With reporting by Marshall Heyman, Elizabeth Jenkins, Rochelle Rose and Hayley Underwood