1 of 7 NewsPix International

Class of 2008

Over one hundred and forty Academy Award nominees gathered at The Beverly Hilton for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Oscar nominees luncheon. Ellen Page, George Clooney and Laura Linney were among the prestigious group who picked up their official certificates of nomination and talked shop during the afternoon affair. "I’ve been in the middle of three conflict zones in the last two weeks and now I’m here," said Best Actor nominee-and newly-appointed UN ambassador-Clooney of the pomp and circumstance. "So it’s kinda nice to be wearing a suit again."



-Brantley Bardin