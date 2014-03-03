12 of the Best Instagrams From the 2014 Academy Awards

Jennifer Davis
Mar 03, 2014

It wouldn't be an awards show without some great celebrity Instagrams! Throughout the day the stars took to the social media app to share their favorite moments, and in case you were glued to your TV instead of your phone, we rounded up 12 standout snaps from the Oscars. One of our favorites? Winners Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto showing off their statues for their outstanding performances in Dallas Buyers Club. And we can't forget the lovely Cate Blanchett, who also had a statue moment at The Governors Ball. But they weren't the only ones who celebrated and shared their Oscars night fun. Click through the gallery to see 12 double-tap worthy snaps.

1 of 12 Instagram/jaredleto

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto

It was a big night for the men of Dallas Buyers Club! They both took home statues for their work, and looked handsome doing it.

2 of 12 Instagram/instylemagazine

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett proudly showed off her just-engraved Best Actress Oscar at The Governor's Ball.

3 of 12 Instagram/lupitanyongo

Lupita Nyong'o

Before arriving on the Oscars red carpet, Lupita Nyong'o gave a sneak peek at her mani.

4 of 12 Instagram/annakendrick47

Anna Kendrick

Sometimes you just need a post-Oscars In and Out Burger. Right, Anna Kendrick?
5 of 12 Instagram/instylemagazine

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o looked like a fairtyale princess at last night's Oscars in her custom Prada gown.

6 of 12 Instagram/chrissyteigan

Chrissy Teigen

According to Teigen, getting ready for the Oscars takes a village.

7 of 12 Instagram/heidiklum

Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, and Heidi Klum

Ladies night! Heidi Klum partied the night away with Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace.

8 of 12 Instagram/johnlegend

John Legend and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

There's almost too much adorable in this picture.

9 of 12 Instagram/jessetyler

Lupita Nyong'o and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family star took a selfie with Lupita and her brand new Oscar!

10 of 12 Instagram/kerrywashington

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington may not have been able to participate in the Oscars pizza party, but luckily there was some gluten free pies backstage.

11 of 12 Instagram/sofiavergara

Carolina Herrera and Sofia Vergara

Vergara's dinner partner at the Vanity Fair Oscar viewing party? Designer Carolina Herrera.
12 of 12 Instagram/instylela

InStyle

Our West Coast editors snapped this photo of the inside of our Annual Oscar Viewing Dinner. Follow their account at @InStyleLA.

