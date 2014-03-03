12 of the Best Instagrams From the 2014 Academy Awards

It wouldn't be an awards show without some great celebrity Instagrams! Throughout the day the stars took to the social media app to share their favorite moments, and in case you were glued to your TV instead of your phone, we rounded up 12 standout snaps from the Oscars. One of our favorites? Winners Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto showing off their statues for their outstanding performances in Dallas Buyers Club. And we can't forget the lovely Cate Blanchett, who also had a statue moment at The Governors Ball. But they weren't the only ones who celebrated and shared their Oscars night fun. Click through the gallery to see 12 double-tap worthy snaps.