The InStyle Golden Globes Elevator Is Back

Ding! The elevator is going up once again at this year’s 77th annual Golden Globes, and you’re invited to take a ride to the InStyle & Warner Bros. after-party. For the fourth year, we’ll take you behind the scenes on our Instagram feed to watch your favorite celebrities make their grand entrance through our popular InStyle elevator.

We’ve teamed up with San Francisco-based interior designer and creative director Nicole Hollis to create a glam new elevator inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood.

As founder of NICOLEHOLLIS, she leads an award-winning collective of interior designers, interior architects and furniture designers, orchestrating her holistic approach to the art of living through residential, hospitality and product design.

“Our inspiration for this year’s elevator was the Golden Age of Hollywood and mid-century modern design,” Hollis said, “We wanted to balance out dark and light while incorporating elements of gold, scalloped patterns, and dark hues.”

Hollis collaborated with Los Angeles-based design firm Londubh Studio to fabricate the unique elevator surround and geometric floor, delivering a modern take on an iconic style. The adjacent lounge area is outfitted with pieces from Edition Modern and includes several items by Jean Royère and Xavier Mennessier.

Hollis’s favorite elevator videos from previous years include Tiffany Haddish, Kat Graham, and Pete Davidson with Machine Gun Kelly. But, if she were to offer one piece of advice on how to make a memorable entrance it would be to “Do/wear the unexpected.”

Make sure to keep an eye on InStyle's Instagram throughout the evening and follow #InStyleWBGlobes to see which celebrities make those unexpected and hilarious entrances from the InStyle elevator this year.