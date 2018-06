After having a Hollywood moment at the Golden Globes, stars from the hottest films of the year headed East for the annual National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards gala, held at New York City's Cipriani restaurant. "It was a genuine joy [to work on the film]," said Anne Hathaway (in Chanel), who was singled out as Best Actress for her role in Rachel Getting Married. "I loved every second." Among the other winners at the event, presented by luxury jeweler Bulgari, was Amy Adams (in Bulgari jewels), who joined the cast of Doubt to pick up the Best Ensemble Award.



-With reporting by Grace Lee and Natasha Wolff