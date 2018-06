1 of 12 Dave Allocca/Startraks

Jennifer Garner and Ellen Page

In the words of newly minted movie star Ellen Page (in Dolce amp Gabbana), the National Board of Review awards gala was nothing short of "Awesome!" After scaled-back versions of other awards ceremonies, Hollywood finally rolled out the red carpet to honor the year's best silver screen performances. "It is my honor and pleasure to present the award for Breakthrough Performance by and Actress to someone who has become the most powerful woman in Hollywood," Page's Juno co-star, Jennifer Garner (in Brian Reyes) told the crowd at New York City's famed Cipriani eatery. Page's reaction to her star introduction? "I wish I could be more articulate," the actress apologized to George Clooney, Julianne Moore, and Kate Winslet and the rest of the audience. "But it’s hard at things like this!"



-Bronwyn Barnes