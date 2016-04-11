Kendall, Gigi, Cara Lead the Sexiest Fashion Trend from the 2016 MTV Movie Awards

Well, that didn't last long. After a brief hiatus during awards season earlier this year, sheer gowns (and other racy little numbers) are back with a vengeance on the red carpet. The stars upped the shock factor at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in a parade of black numbers that boasted varying degrees of opacity, from modestly semi-sheer to completely see-through.

Kendall Jenner, for one, commanded attention in a black sheer dress with a plunging lace-up neckline and a high-low ruffled hemline, which revealed crazy-cool Dsquared2 sandals that laced up all the way up to her thigh (and likely took a village to get her in). Charlize Theron fluttered onto the red carpet in a fantastical butterfly-embroidered Alexander McQueen lace dress that was equal parts sexy and whimsical, and Halle Berry showed off her svelte figure in a slinky black Noam Hanoch design that featured a mock off-the-shoulder silhouette and lace panels.

Getty Images (2)

And when it wasn't the full dress, little touches of sheer popped up here and there, like the skirt of Lizzy Caplan's hand-embroidered Sally LaPointe tank dress or the fluttery lace sleeves of Jessica Chastain's corseted Givenchy gown.

Getty Images (2)

But leave it to today's It girls for the most unexpected use of sheer. Gigi Hadid debuted faux bangs in a sleek pinstriped Versace suit with a black-and-yellow blouse left unbuttoned to reveal a sheer black lace bralet. And Cara Delevingne dialed up the drama in a racy cut-out Balmain jumpsuit with see-through panels that faked the illusion of skin exposure. Stunning!