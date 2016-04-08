Here's Everything in the Official 2016 MTV Movie Awards Swag Bag

As one might assume, the official 2016 MTV Movie Awards celebrity gift bag is filled to the brim with luxurious contents, including cool tech products, gorgeous accessories, and swanky vacation packages. What you may not have guessed, though, is that these swag bags also support a worthy cause—MTV is contributing a portion of proceeds to the National Partnership for Women & Families, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group that promotes fairness in the workplace, reproductive health and rights, access to quality health care, and policies that help women and men meet the dual demands of work and family.

It’s the perfect gift for some of our favorite famous gender equality supporters, like Ariana Grande, who’ll be performing at this year’s event. In preparation for the show (hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart, and airing on April 10), take a peek at some of the award-worthy goodies that’ll be given out this weekend.

RELATED: See the 2016 MTV Movie Award Nominees