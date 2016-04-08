Here's Everything in the Official 2016 MTV Movie Awards Swag Bag

Randy Shropshire/MTV1415/Getty Images
Sydney Mondry
Apr 08, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

As one might assume, the official 2016 MTV Movie Awards celebrity gift bag is filled to the brim with luxurious contents, including cool tech products, gorgeous accessories, and swanky vacation packages. What you may not have guessed, though, is that these swag bags also support a worthy cause—MTV is contributing a portion of proceeds to the National Partnership for Women & Families, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group that promotes fairness in the workplace, reproductive health and rights, access to quality health care, and policies that help women and men meet the dual demands of work and family.

It’s the perfect gift for some of our favorite famous gender equality supporters, like Ariana Grande, who’ll be performing at this year’s event. In preparation for the show (hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart, and airing on April 10), take a peek at some of the award-worthy goodies that’ll be given out this weekend.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Fego Gioielli Jewelry

Guests will receive a beautiful, handcrafted piece of statement jewelry from N.Y.C.-based designer Fego Gioielli.

2 of 7 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

SoulCycle Classes

SoulCycle, the popular spinning studio with a cult-like following, is gifting attendees a 5-class VIP pack of sessions.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Ultimate Ears UE BOOM 2

Each swag bag includes a UE Boom 2, a 360-degree wireless speaker designed to get wet, muddy and beat up with its go-anywhere shape, 15-hour battery life, 100-foot wireless range and waterproof, dust-proof and shockproof acoustic skin.

4 of 7 gabbianoluggage_official/instagram

Gabbiano Luggage

Each celeb will go home with a piece of high quality Gabbiano Luggage.

5 of 7 kulanikinis/instagram

Kulani Kinis

This Australian-designed brand is handing out cute and colorful bikinis just in time for swimsuit season.

6 of 7 Courtesy

WRYTEWOOD Travel Notes

These travel notes make snail mail trendy. Check out the rest of Wrytewood’s designs here.

7 of 7 discoversoneva/instagram

Vacation at Soneva Resorts

Lucky gift bag recipients will receive a 4-night stay at Soneva resorts in Thailand or the Maldives, which have been voted as being among the world’s best holiday destinations by leading travel publications and industry organizations. Pictured above is the Jungle Reserve private residence at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives.

Full List of Items:

A 5-night stay at The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, Nusa Dua, Bali
Hasbro Marvel's Captain America: Civil War Captian America Blaster Reveal Shield
Hasbro Marvel's Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Slide Blast Armor
Calvin Klein Collection Eyewear by Marchon
MTV brand socks and leggings
New Line Cinema’s “Keanu”
Powerocks Thunder Power Nimbus 6000mAh Portable Charger
Pure Plant Home Coconut wax candles
Savannah Bee Company Lavender Honey
SKECHERS shoes
Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point
Tabanero Hot Sauce
WHOWAGWEAR™ apparel
LASIK, Eye Whitening, or Dry Eye Treatment

