From Jennifer Lopez to Bella Thorne, See Who Stunned at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards

When it comes to the MTV Movie Awards, the only thing we want to see (you know, aside from the crazy on-stage antics, Amy Schumer's facetious remarks as first-time host, and which film will take home a popcorn statue for Movie of the Year) is the stars' red carpet fashion. And they sure did deliver this year.

Jennifer Lopez did what JLo does best. She left an unforgettable impression when she struck a fierce pose in a Versus Versace blazer, mini—and nothing else. Scarlett Johansson tickled us pink when she stepped onto the blue carpet in a playful—yet sophisticated—one-piece that she off-set with drop earrings and an aqua clutch. And teen queen Bella Thorne stunned in a cool printed Peter Pilotto frock, sticking to the dress's color palette with a purple pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and blue Choos.

Between Bai Ling's wild 3D dragon dress and Rebel Wilson's amazing caped LBD, this is one carpet we won't soon forget.

