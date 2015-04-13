From Jennifer Lopez to Bella Thorne, See Who Stunned at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards

When it comes to the MTV Movie Awards, the only thing we want to see (you know, aside from the crazy on-stage antics, Amy Schumer's facetious remarks as first-time host, and which film will take home a popcorn statue for Movie of the Year) is the stars' red carpet fashion. And they sure did deliver this year.

Jennifer Lopez did what JLo does best. She left an unforgettable impression when she struck a fierce pose in a Versus Versace blazer, mini—and nothing else. Scarlett Johansson tickled us pink when she stepped onto the blue carpet in a playful—yet sophisticated—one-piece that she off-set with drop earrings and an aqua clutch. And teen queen Bella Thorne stunned in a cool printed Peter Pilotto frock, sticking to the dress's color palette with a purple pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and blue Choos.

Between Bai Ling's wild 3D dragon dress and Rebel Wilson's amazing caped LBD, this is one carpet we won't soon forget.

1 of 21 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in an Anthony Vaccarello x Versus Versace blazer and mini with jewelry by VIta Fede, Monica Vinader, Sylvie Collection, Chimento, Melissa Kaye Jewelry, Melinda Maria, and EFFY Jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

2 of 21 Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson in Zuhair Murad with a Roger Vivier clutch and Sophia Webster heels.

3 of 21 WireImage

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne in Peter Pilotto with Jack Vartanian earrings, an Edie Parker clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.

4 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley in a striped top and high-waist printed pants.

5 of 21 Getty Images North America

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld in a sheer blouse and a netted black embroidered skirt.

6 of 21 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice in Versace with Swarovski jewelry and clutch.

7 of 21 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne in Reem Acra with Sethi Couture rings.

8 of 21 FilmMagic

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson in a caped LBD with Aldo shoes.

9 of 21 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Anna Camp

Anna Camp in Peter Pilotto with EF Collection jewelry, a Kara Ross clutch, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

10 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski in Fausto Puglisi with jewelry by Eva Fehren, Jennifer Meyer and Borgioni, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

11 of 21 FilmMagic

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow in Brandon Sun with a Lee Savage clutch and Jack Vartanian earrings.

12 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Miles Teller

Miles Teller in a navy bomber and black pants.

13 of 21 FilmMagic

Greer Grammer

Greer Grammer in Patricia Bonaldi with an Erickson Beamon Rocks cuff and L.K. Bennett clutch.

14 of 21 Getty Images North America

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer in Balmain

15 of 21 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Willow Shields

Willow Shields in Bibhu Mohapatra with an Edie Parker clutch and jewelry by Le Vian, Mattia Cielo, and Jewelmer.

16 of 21

Holland Roden

Holland Roden in Caterina Gatta, with EF Collection earrings, an Edie Parker clutch, and Jerome C. Rousseau pumps.

17 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne in a sleek black tuxedo dress.

18 of 21 WireImage

Nat Wolff

Nat Wolff in a white tee, blue blazer, and black pants.

19 of 21 FilmMagic

Bai Ling

Bai Ling in a wild dragon ensemble.

20 of 21 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Charli XCX

Charli XCX in a colorful plaid moto trench.

21 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan in a plaid suit.

