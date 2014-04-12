The Most Outrageous Outfits from MTV Movie Awards of the Past

The MTV Movie Awards are tomorrow night, and although we can't wait to see who takes home the coveted golden popcorns, we're just as excited about what the stars are going to wear on the red carpet. Gowns and tuxedos—you can save those for the Oscars. The MTV Movie Awards are where stars can let their true selves shine through. Sometimes, that means a fun crop top and skirt combo, but more times than not it means something a little funkier. Take a look at the most outrageous outfits from the MTV Movie Awards past, and stay tuned to see what the stars wear tomorrow!

1 of 10 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Beyonce, 2003

Before Beyonce wore custom-designed Versace tour costumes, she wore a yellow Versace dress to the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. Bey was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for her performance as Foxxy Cleopatra in 2002's Austin Powers Goldmember. Even though she lost to Jennifer Garner, she released her first solo album—Dangerously in Love—later that year, and the rest is history.

2 of 10 Peter Brooker/Rex

Paris Hilton, 2003

The heiress wore a blue two-piece ensemble, which she paired with strappy silver sandals and her signature deep tan. This was the year that her and Nicole Richie's hit reality show, The Simple Life premiered—no wonder she wanted to grab some attention.
3 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rihanna, 2008

Still riding high on the success of her number one hit single, "Umbrella," the singer attended the show in a grey cutout minidress.

4 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Katy Perry, 2010

One of the performers for that night, Katy wore a Zuhair Murad dress, Rock and Republic shoes, and a bright blue wig. "I just thought it was fun because it's a little nude," the singer told MTV of her sheer dress. As for her decision to go with blue hair for the evening? "I went for the blue hair just because that was the artwork for the song I'm singing tonight," she said.

5 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera, 2010

Prior to hitting the stage to perform songs from her forthcoming album Bionic, Christina walked the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Move Awards in an Atelier Versace gown. "It spoke to me because of the 'X' for Xtina," the singer told E! News.

6 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicki Minaj, 2011

Never one to follow sartorial rules, Nicki wore pants, a vest, and lots of gold, including a Tom Tom Jewelry necklace, to the 2011 MTV Movie Awards. Along with Ashton Kutcher, she presented the award for Best Female Performance to Kristen Stewart. Onstage, she joked that she and her fellow presenter had one thing in common—great behinds.

7 of 10 Jordan Strauss/Invision

Selena Gomez, 2013

Last year's Movie Awards marked the first time Selena ever sang and danced at the same time during a live television broadcast. The singer's outfit, which included a frayed fringe skirt and a bindi, was very fitting—her performance borrowed on dance moves and beats from many eastern cultures, including Bollywood and Arabian.

8 of 10 Jordan Strauss/Invision

Aubrey Plaza, 2013

At last year's MTV Movie Awards, Aubrey looked gorgeous in a blue Prada dress and Jimmy Choo heels. The Parks and Recreation actress took to promoting her upcoming movie, The To Do List herself by scrawling the title across her chest.

9 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hana Mae Lee, 2013

The Pitch Perfect actress wore a black custom-made Marco Marco dress, Ferragamo shoes, and a cigarette hat to last year's awards. The actress told MTV News that her hat was meant to be art and she was not promoting smoking. "amp#91;Alain Lafaille for He-Haamp#93; makes amazing art and we both collaborated on a fun, artistic sculpture on the head," she said. "And why not a cigarette? Why not?"

10 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kesha, 2013

The singer's completely vintage look was comprised of lace bell bottoms, a floral blouse, a black fringe vest, a wide-brimmed black hat, and dark lips. She told MTV News that her outfit was a "very '70s-inspired Manson child look."

