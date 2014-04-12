The Most Outrageous Outfits from MTV Movie Awards of the Past

The MTV Movie Awards are tomorrow night, and although we can't wait to see who takes home the coveted golden popcorns, we're just as excited about what the stars are going to wear on the red carpet. Gowns and tuxedos—you can save those for the Oscars. The MTV Movie Awards are where stars can let their true selves shine through. Sometimes, that means a fun crop top and skirt combo, but more times than not it means something a little funkier. Take a look at the most outrageous outfits from the MTV Movie Awards past, and stay tuned to see what the stars wear tomorrow!