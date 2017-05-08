Millie Bobby Brown Teases "Very Dark" Second Season of Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the second season of her Netflix original breakout hit. Hard as she tried, the 13-year-old actress let a few details slip while discussing the upcoming season during a red carpet interview.

When asked whether her character, Eleven, would return to the show, she averted her gaze from the reporter, shyly answering, “Maybe … I don’t know.”

“You’re going to have to wait and see,” she followed up, noting, “I’m very bad at acting when I’m lying. You’ve just got to watch it. It’s very good, very funny. You’ll see …”

Although much is ambiguous about the series’ sophomore season, Brown confirmed that’ll take on a darker tone. “It’s very dark,” she said, “It’s a lot different from season one, you’re going to like it a lot more than season one.” That’s a high-stakes promise, Millie!

Brown also admitted that her foray into modeling has earned her some very high-profile new friends—like Cara Delevingne.

“We’ve been texting!” she admitted. And what do the Brits discuss? “It’s ‘What are you wearing? Oh my God, that’s amazing, send me a picture.’ It’s very detailed,” the actress shared.

RELATED: See All the Stars on the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

VIDEO: 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet Looks

That’s one friendship we’re so ready to third wheel.