See MTV Award Winner Emma Watson React to Hailee Steinfeld as Belle

Adam DeVine’s MTV Movie & TV Awards opening gave us an epically reworked Beauty and the Beast, featuring The Edge of Seventeen’s Hailee Steinfeld as Belle.

Naturally, the camera panned to Emma Watson, the actress behind Belle’s most recent screen turn, for her reaction.

Would feelings be hurt? Loyalties betrayed? Nope, Emma Watson was on board 100 percent.

Of course, her joyous moment of recognition was quickly followed up by an even more exciting development—Watson won the award for Best Actor!

The Harry Potter alum had a lot to say about the honor. She was particularly awed by the boundary-breaking nature of the title, “Best Actor.” “Firstly, I feel I have to say something about the award itself,” she began, “The first acting award in history that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience.”

“MTV’s move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different for everyone. To me, it indicates that acting is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, and that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories.”

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Teases “Very Dark” Second Season of Stranger Things

VIDEO: 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet Looks

We couldn’t have said it better, Emma!