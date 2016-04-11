Relive the 9 Best Moments from the 2016 MTV Movie Awards

“This show is really dirty,” Amy Poehler declared on stage as she accepted the award for Best Virtual Performance at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards over the weekend, and she wasn’t wrong. Dirty as it was, it was also laugh-out-loud funny.

Hosted by Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the outdoor broadcast from the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was filled with hilarious one-liners, epic performances, and never-before-seen footage from the next blockbusters to hit theaters.

From Charlize Theron’s sweet acceptance speech to Ariana Grande’s incredible performance, and a surprise appearance by the cast of Suicide Squad, the 25th annual MTV Movie Awards was one for the books.

RELATED: Sneak a Peak at All the Stars on the 2016 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Keep scrolling to relive the 9 best moments of the night.