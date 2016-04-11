Relive the 9 Best Moments from the 2016 MTV Movie Awards

Emma McIntyre
Olivia Bahou
Apr 11, 2016 @ 5:30 am

“This show is really dirty,” Amy Poehler declared on stage as she accepted the award for Best Virtual Performance at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards over the weekend, and she wasn’t wrong. Dirty as it was, it was also laugh-out-loud funny.

Hosted by Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the outdoor broadcast from the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was filled with hilarious one-liners, epic performances, and never-before-seen footage from the next blockbusters to hit theaters.

From Charlize Theron’s sweet acceptance speech to Ariana Grande’s incredible performance, and a surprise appearance by the cast of Suicide Squad, the 25th annual MTV Movie Awards was one for the books.

Keep scrolling to relive the 9 best moments of the night.

1 of 9 Jason Kempin

Charlize Theron Thanks Her Daughter, Her "Own Little Furiosa"

Theron took home the trophy for Best Female Performance for Mad Max: Fury Road. "The story of Fury Road is in part a story of the power of women and the power to create our own destinies. So tonight I accept this award on behalf of my own little Furiosa, my daughter, August Simone, and on behalf of all of the Furiosas out there. You are the true warriors."

2 of 9 Jason Kempin

Will Smith Takes Home the Generation Award

"I thought that was like code for the old ass dude award," Smith joked upon accepting the trophy. All kidding aside, the Concussion star was honored to accept the award. "I'm humbled and I just want all of you to know that I'm dedicated to being a light in this world."

3 of 9 Kevin Mazur

Melissa McCarthy Accepts the Comedic Genius Award

The leading lady of The Boss was the first woman to take home the Comedic Genius Award. McCarthy thanked the many female comediennes who inspired her, as well as her mom, who taught her not to fear being the butt of the joke, to forget about being likable, and to "lovingly go for the kill."

4 of 9 Christopher Polk

Seth Rogen Jokes About Zac Efron's Insane New Muscles

Rogen stepped on stage looking more muscular than usual, an obvious jab at the incredible shape that Efron has gotten into for his new movie, Baywatch. "I'm so hungry. This award is as close as I'll get to eating popcorn ever again," Rogen complained.

5 of 9 Christopher Polk

The Suicide Squad Cast Got Us Hyped for the Film

Will Smith, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto took the stage to premiere new footage from their film, Suicide Squad, and the crowd went wild. Fans almost toppled the barricades holding them back when the cast came on stage, the Los Angeles Times reports.

6 of 9 Kevin Mazur

Kendall and Gigi Introduce Ariana Grande's Epic Performance

Ariana Grande took to the stage to perform her new single, "Dangerous Woman," looking like a young Mariah Carey. But before she gave her incredible performance, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, the supermodel duo dubbed "KenGi," introduced Grande rocking some sexy lace-up shoes and a new set of bangs.

7 of 9 Kevork Djansezian

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine Make Out on Stage

Wilson and Devine took home the award for Best Kiss for their epic lip lock in Pitch Perfect 2. After joking that they have "no sexual chemistry" in real life, the duo went at it on stage!

8 of 9 Emma McIntyre

Eddie Redmayne Introduces the Trailer for Fantastic Beasts

After the set transformed into 1920s New York City, the star of the new J.K. Rowling movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, popped out of a suitcase and onto the stage. Redmayne "had the most astounding time getting to leap back into the world of J.K. Rowling's imagination," he said, introducing the world premiere of the film's trailer. "I'm excited to show you tonight just a wee glimpse of what's in store next November."

9 of 9 Kevin Winter

Alexander Skarsgard Presents Pants-Less

The True Blood star said he was planning on presenting shirtless, but was told that Zac Efron already did that two years ago. "It was a historic moment," Samuel L. Jackson told him. Instead, he decided to go the more "classy and sophisticated" route and climb on stage sans pants.

