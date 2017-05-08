7 Memorable Moments You May Have Missed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards was an evening of many things: excitement, theatrics, and most importantly, diverse awards and winners. Scroll down below for your recap of the best moments of the action-packed evening.

Adam DeVine’s Beauty and the Beast Opening

Adam DeVine seriously put on a show with the ceremony’s epic opener. Portraying Beauty and the Beast’s titular beast, he offered up an entertaining feast of spectacle. We’re more than happy to be your guest, Adam.

Taraji P.Henson’s Speech for the Best Fight Against the System Award

Your choice for Best Fight Against The System goes to Taraji P. Henson for Hidden Figures! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/gARpAShqkz — E! News (@enews) May 8, 2017

When the Empire star accepted the "Best Fight Against the System Award" for Hidden Figures, she delivered an inspiring and incredibly Taraji-esque speech. The actress told the audience, "This movie was bigger than all of us. We understood that, we understood the task at hand. We understood that this is a part of history that needed to be re-implemented into the blood and veins of American history. For me, it was very important because I grew up with an understanding—no one ever told me that girls couldn’t do math and science, but there was an understanding. There was an understanding that it was for boys. I remember getting this script and being very upset, because it felt like a dream was stolen from me. And it became my mission, and everyone’s mission who was involved with this film, to dispel that myth, so that another young girl would not grow up thinking that her mind wasn’t capable of grasping math and science. If it were not for these women, we wouldn’t be in space." Sing it, sista.

Best Kiss

'Moonlight' stars Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome win Best Kiss: "This is for the others. The misfits." #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/QtOKQAxb3J — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2017

The Oscar-winning drama, Moonlight, swept the award for Best Kiss for a romantic lip-lock between its two male leads. The actors behind the beachside moment, Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders, graciously accepted the gilded popcorn, adding a note of encouragement to their viewers. “I think it’s safe to say that it is okay for young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out of the box,”Sanders began, “This award is for that. It’s for artists who need to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell a story and whatever it takes to make a change, to get people to wake up.”

“This award is bigger than Jharrel and I,” the actor continued, “This award represents more than a kiss. This is for the others, the misfits.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Acceptance Speech

So, so proud of you @milliebbrown 💖 | the 2017 #MTVAwards are airing right NOW 💥 pic.twitter.com/pnRpzKwcQk — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

In a tearful speech, 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown accepted the honor of “Best Actor in a TV Show.” TBH, it was all we could do to keep from breaking out into tears ourselves—Millie totally deserved this. P.S.: Why weren't we this eloquent at 13?!

Vin Diesel Accepts the MTV Generation Award



.@vindiesel sends his love to Paul Walker after accepting the Generation Award for @FastFurious at #MTVAwards: pic.twitter.com/9nJWX4io8B — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

The cast of the Fast & Furious franchise was honored with MTV’s Generation Award. Vin Diesel reminisced onstage, reflecting on his time with the late Paul Walker. "In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV gave me and Paul Walker an award for best duo and now 15 years later I'm here and you're giving us a Generation Award,” he told the audience. We’re not crying, you are!

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn's Re-Creation of *That* Cringe-Worthy Oscar Moment

The Snatched co-stars poked fun at the 2017 Oscars' notorious Best Picture fail while presenting the award for Movie of the Year.

Stranger Things Wins Show of the Year

Millie Bobby Brown times two? No finale could be more perfect.