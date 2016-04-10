See All the Stars on the 2016 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images (4)
InStyle Staff
Apr 09, 2016 @ 10:15 pm

While you can't actually watch the 2016 MTV Movie Awards until Sunday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV, you can see all the stars on the red carpet right now. If hot Hollywood attendees like Charlize Theron, Gigi Hadid, and Anna Kendrick are any indication, the event promises to be one that's not to be missed. Scroll through the photos below for a sneak peek at who you can expect to see on the backlot of Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., this Sunday. 

1 of 25 Kevin Mazur

Kendall Jenner

Advertisement
2 of 25 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

3 of 25 Emma McIntyre

Jessica Chastain

Advertisement
4 of 25 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Gigi Hadid

Advertisement
5 of 25 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emilia Clarke

Advertisement
6 of 25 Frazer Harrison

Cara Delevigne 

Advertisement
7 of 25 Frederick M. Brown

Brittany Snow

Advertisement
8 of 25 Frederick M. Brown

Lizzy Caplan

Advertisement
9 of 25 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kat Graham

Advertisement
10 of 25 Alberto Rodriguez/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

Dwayne Johnson

Advertisement
11 of 25 Frederick M. Brown

Grace Helbig

Advertisement
12 of 25 Christopher Polk

Halsey

Advertisement
13 of 25 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Salt-n-Pepa and Spinderella

Advertisement
14 of 25 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rebel Wilson

Advertisement
15 of 25 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

T. Mills

Advertisement
16 of 25 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chrissie Fit 

Advertisement
17 of 25 Steve Granitz

Mike Posner

Advertisement
18 of 25 Frazer Harrison

Seth Rogan

Advertisement
19 of 25 Frazer Harrison

Ed Skrein

Advertisement
20 of 25 Frazer Harrison

Common

Advertisement
21 of 25 Frazer Harrison

Miles Teller

Advertisement
22 of 25 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Anna Kendrick

Advertisement
23 of 25 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chris Pratt

Advertisement
24 of 25 Frederick M. Brown

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key

Advertisement
25 of 25 Alberto Rodriguez/MTV1415

Kevin Hart 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!