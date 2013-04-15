2013 MTV Movie Awards Fashion Photos: What Everyone Wore!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, John Shearer/Invision for MTV/AP Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage,Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Apr 14, 2013 @ 9:15 pm

MTV rolled out the red carpet for the 2013 MTV Movie Awards tonight, and we have the lowdown on what the VIPs wore for the big show. Click through the gallery to get all the fashion details for Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Kerry Washington, and tell us whose look you like best in the comments below.

1 of 20 Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa.com

Emma Watson

Emma Watson in a Maxime Simoens dress, Proenza Schouler shoes, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Advertisement
2 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana in a Givenchy dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Emily Faith and Graziela jewelry

3 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy in a Melissa McCarthy Design jumpsuit, which she created in collaboration with Daniela Kurrle.

Advertisement
4 of 20 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian in Saint Laurent.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez in Julien Macdonald.

Advertisement
6 of 20 John Shearer/Invision for MTV/AP Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington in a Michael Kors dress, Roger Vivier shoes, Vhernier earrings, and a Jennifer Fisher ring.

Advertisement
7 of 20 Vince Bucci/PictureGroup

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried in a Three Floor dress and Rupert Sanderson shoes.

Advertisement
8 of 20 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue in Paco Rabanne.

Advertisement
9 of 20 Jordan Strauss/Invision for MTV/AP

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza in a Prada dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, and D'Orazio jewelry.

Advertisement
10 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt in a John Varvatos shirt jacket.

Advertisement
11 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Quvenzhané Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis in The Children's Place.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement
13 of 20 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster in a Camilla and Marc dress and Casadei heels.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow in a Lela Rose dress, a Farbod Barsum clutch, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry.

Advertisement
15 of 20 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kara Hayward

Moonrise Kingdom star Kara Hayward in a McQ Alexander McQueen dress.

Advertisement
16 of 20 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in a Cushnie et Ochs dress, David Yurman jewelry, and Gucci shoes.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Holland Roden

Holland Roden in a Donna Karan dress, Ruthie Davis shoes, and David Webb jewelry.

Advertisement
18 of 20 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Crystal Reed

Crystal Reed in Nha Khanh, with Manola Blahnik shoes, a Vince Camuto bag, and Anita Ko jewelry.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne in an Emporio Armani suit and shoes with an Alice + Olivia clutch.

Advertisement
20 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hayley Williams of Paramore

Paramore's Hayley Williams in a Zara jumpsuit and Topshop boots.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!