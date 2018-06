Even an unexpected fire on the Universal Studios lot couldn't keep the stars away from the 2008 MTV Movie Awards at Hollywood's Gibson Amphitheater. Sarah Jessica Parker, Liv Tyler and Charlize Theron were among the leading ladies of the big screen who joined the crowd to celebrate the year's best flicks, according to MTV fans. After making a stealth entrance with wife Katie Holmes and daughter Suri (not pictured), Tom Cruise used his star power to present the MTV Generation award to Adam Sandler.



-Lindzi Scharf