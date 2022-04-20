All of Zendaya's Met Gala Looks Have Managed to Make Fashion History

The actress nails the event's theme every time, showing up in something special, stunning, and impossible to forget.

You don't have to be a style expert to know that the Met Gala is an event unlike any other. Each year (save for 2020, when the event was postponed due to COVID), celebrities walk the red carpet in outfits costumes that fit a specific theme — and nobody nails those interpretations quite like Zendaya and Image Architect, Law Roach.

Zendaya Met Gala Credit: Getty Images

Zendaya's Met Gala looks are unforgettable and have gone down as some of the best in fashion history, like when her Cinderella gown magically transformed before our eyes and when she climbed the Met steps dressed in body armor. With the theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" set for 2022 — a continuation of a two-part series that began in 2021 — we're bound to see a mix of historical references and ensembles created by American designers. Unfortunately, after skipping out on last year's Met Gala while filming Euphoria (a worthy sacrifice), Zendaya told Extra she won't be attending this year either.

"Sorry to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said in a red carpet interview. "Your girl's got to work and make some movies."

While we definitely understand (and truly can't wait to watch!), Zendaya will be missed, especially since we know her Met Gala comeback — which, she added, will happen eventually — will be bigger and better than ever.

Still, it's worth taking a look back at Zendaya's gorgeous Met Gala gowns and mini dresses over the years. We can't begin to imagine how she'll top these ensembles in the future, but we're confident she will — and we'll be celebrating when that day finally arrives. (Next year, maybe?)