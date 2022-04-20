All of Zendaya's Met Gala Looks Have Managed to Make Fashion History
You don't have to be a style expert to know that the Met Gala is an event unlike any other. Each year (save for 2020, when the event was postponed due to COVID), celebrities walk the red carpet in
outfits costumes that fit a specific theme — and nobody nails those interpretations quite like Zendaya and Image Architect, Law Roach.
Zendaya's Met Gala looks are unforgettable and have gone down as some of the best in fashion history, like when her Cinderella gown magically transformed before our eyes and when she climbed the Met steps dressed in body armor. With the theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" set for 2022 — a continuation of a two-part series that began in 2021 — we're bound to see a mix of historical references and ensembles created by American designers. Unfortunately, after skipping out on last year's Met Gala while filming Euphoria (a worthy sacrifice), Zendaya told Extra she won't be attending this year either.
"Sorry to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said in a red carpet interview. "Your girl's got to work and make some movies."
While we definitely understand (and truly can't wait to watch!), Zendaya will be missed, especially since we know her Met Gala comeback — which, she added, will happen eventually — will be bigger and better than ever.
Still, it's worth taking a look back at Zendaya's gorgeous Met Gala gowns and mini dresses over the years. We can't begin to imagine how she'll top these ensembles in the future, but we're confident she will — and we'll be celebrating when that day finally arrives. (Next year, maybe?)
2019
Zendaya went full princess at 2019's Met Gala, walking the red carpet in a Cinderella gown made by Tommy Hilfiger. The piece magically transformed from grey to blue in a matter of minutes (with an assist from Zendaya's Fairy Godmother, Law Roach), and the exciting performance nailed the night's theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion.
2018
2018's Met Gala theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," was interpreted in a variety of unique ways, but Zendaya opted to channel Joan of Arc. Her sparkling, silver Versace dress was made to look like armor, yet felt sexy at the same time, complete with a thigh-high slit and multiple cutouts.
2017
If there were ever a time to embrace bold, statement-making designs, it's at the Met Gala. Zendaya did just that at 2017's event, titled "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between," rocking a tropical-printed Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a parrot print and hints of red, which also matched her lipstick.
2016
Zendaya's shiny, metallic Michael Kors dress fit right in with 2017's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme — it kind of gave off a futuristic, digital vibe! — but at the same time, would work on any 2022 red carpet, especially thanks to that one-shoulder cutout.
2015
At her first-ever Met Gala, Zendaya wore a short, whimsical look created by Fausto Puglisi. Her skirt — which included a sun motif as a nod to the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme — featured a train that trailed behind her, and she accessorized with a tiara and a handful of bracelets.