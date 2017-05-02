Why Is P. Diddy Lounging on the Steps of The Met?

With no excuse like, "My shoes are so high I'm going to fall over," Sean "Diddy" Combs arrived at the 2017 Met Gala and took a seat. Literally. On the carpet. Outside.

Some may say: "Well, that's uncouth!" Others may think, "Lounging? At a MUSEUM GALA?" And then there are those of you who are simply sitting there thinking, "What the ..."

We're somewhere in between all of that and absolutely loving Diddy's look: a galactic looking tux with white detailing, topped off with a dramatically striped cape. Kanye would definitely approve. And let's not forget those killer Loubs, which, you know, we could see because he LAID DOWN on the carpet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Was he simply in awe of how stunning everyone, especially his date Cassie, looked? Or was he channeling something else?

Like the scene in Aladdin, where the protagonist rides atop a flying magic carpet?

Getty (2)

Or a Roman God, being served grapes from a vine?

Is he simply Netflix and Chilling? Finishing up Big Little Lies a little later than the rest of us?

Getty (2)

Perhaps he's envisioning himself cuddling on a chic, bearskin rug ... in front of a delightful fire.

Getty (2)

MAYBE he's all like, "Did these people see my film at Tribeca?"

Likely, we think he's just thinking: "Now, who's hot who not? Tell me who rock? Who sell out in the stores? You tell me who flopped? Who copped the blue drop."

I was getting tired so I laid down on the stairs!!! #METGALA pic.twitter.com/VvIePzdpPG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) May 2, 2017

Or maybe ... he was just tired. But that's much less interesting.