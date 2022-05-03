Venus Williams's 2022 Met Gala Beauty Look Included Bedazzled Butt-Length Braids
When you're an icon like Venus Williams, you always bring the cool factor to red carpet beauty — and bring it hard.
For the 2022 Met Gala, the beloved tennis star showed up wearing a black Chloé three-piece suit, a statement necklace, a pair of sunglasses, and bedazzled butt-length braids.
This is Venus's second time at the Met Gala, and when she attended in 2021, she donned an elaborate updo. When asked by E! if she takes creative control over her hairstyles, she said she was glad to give someone else the reigns. "I'm definitely not a hair expert," she said. Thankfully, she was in the great hands of celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms for tonight's event.
Nelms, who has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, such as Solange Knowles, Janelle Monáe, and Zoë Kravitz, gave Williams a statement style. Along the length of her braids, she added in tiny rhinestones that matched the ones the tennis star had adorning her eyes.
For her glam, makeup artist Karina Milan kept the tennis star's skin glowy, and focused on the eyes. Before applying foundation, Milan used Burt's Bees Glow Booster Oil on areas on her face and body she wanted to highlight. Then, she went in with foundation and a bit of blush and highlighter.
Both Milan and Williams were inspired by her bedazzled hairstyle for the evening, so while the MUA wanted to make a statement with the eye, she didn't want to overwhelm the look. So, she decided to keep the eyes neutral by using the Burt's Bees Eye Shadow Trio in Dusky Woods, lightly lined them with a black eyeliener, and added waterproof mascara to make her eyes pop.
The result was effortlessly cool and bold — and we expected nothing less.