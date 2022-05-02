Vanessa Hudgens' Sheer 2022 Met Gala Dress Showed Off Her Belly-Button Ring

The event marks her second hosting gig of the year.
By Averi Baudler May 02, 2022 @ 5:57 pm
Credit: Getty Images

The 'Queen of Coachella' has officially arrived at the Met Gala — and the actress is showing her style range by swapping festival for formal. Vanessa Hudgens shared her take on the 2022 Met Gala's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," by gracing the red carpet in a sheer black Moschino gown.

Hudgens arrived in a see-through dress that featured exaggerated puff sleeves and feminine lace detailing along the bodice. A long train trailed behind the dress, which also included a thin belt at the midsection. Hudgens paired the piece with matching platform pumps and a pair of black underwear. The look was accessorized with opulent diamond drop earrings, which matched her belly-button ring that peeked out from under the frock.

Hudgens' hair was pulled tightly into an intricate, high updo, which helped to show off a smoky cat-eye and the actress' accentuated cheekbones.

Although Hudgens has made an appearance at the Met Gala in the past, the 2022 event marks the actress's first time attending as a host. It was announced on April 20 that she would host Vogue's second-ever red carpet live stream alongside La La Anthony and the magazine's Editor-at-Large, Hamish Bowles. The red carpet coverage is being broadcasted across all of Vogue's digital platforms, as well as on the brand's social media.

This marks the actress' second hosting gig of the year, as she also co-hosted the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Show with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. For that event, Hudgens wore a black, sequined Michael Kors gown that featured sexy side cutouts, thus nailing one of the night's biggest color trends.

