Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Arrived At the 2022 Met Gala Wearing a Golden Bralette

The actress was dripping with opulence and glamour as she stepped onto the carpet in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a look by Moschino. Her gold and black bustier crop top was paired with a black, satin, A-line maxi skirt, while a matching shawl with an oversized bow attached to the back completed the look. She accessorized with a De Beers diamond choker, which featured a yellow diamond in the middle, as well as drop earrings and a ring from the same brand. Her dark hair was slicked to the side with a gentle finger wave curl and pulled into a low ponytail.