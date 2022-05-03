Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Arrived At the 2022 Met Gala Wearing a Golden Bralette
Dearest reader, it is with my greatest honor that I present to you the Viscountess. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has just arrived at the 2022 Met Gala.
The actress was dripping with opulence and glamour as she stepped onto the carpet in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a look by Moschino. Her gold and black bustier crop top was paired with a black, satin, A-line maxi skirt, while a matching shawl with an oversized bow attached to the back completed the look. She accessorized with a De Beers diamond choker, which featured a yellow diamond in the middle, as well as drop earrings and a ring from the same brand. Her dark hair was slicked to the side with a gentle finger wave curl and pulled into a low ponytail.
Tonight marks Ashley's first Met Gala, and it's no surprise that the regencycore pro understood the Gilded Glamour assignment. The starlet shot to stardom following season two of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, which premiered earlier this year. While new on the scene, Ashley is no fashion amateur. For the premiere of the record-breaking show — which followed the love story of eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in its latest episodes — Ashley wore a sheer lace Gucci skirt and matching gloves.
Clearly, she's learned a thing or two from her character Kate Sharma — just don't expect her to be slipping back into any corsets. "I had a lot of pain with the corset," she previously told Glamour U.K. "I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"
The 2022 Met Gala's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" with a focus on the Gilded Glamour, a continuation of last year's "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion." The event's co-hosts this year are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King.