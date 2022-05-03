Gilded Glamour or Not, Sheer Dresses Were Still a Major Trend at the 2022 Met Gala

Just like in years past, the 2022 Met Gala had its own requirements when it came to the dress code. Guests were told to arrive in their best interpretations of "Gilded Glamour" and "white tie" — themes that would mesh nicely with the Costume Institute's newest exhibit, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Thankfully, the night's best looks didn't disappoint, and bustled gowns, tiaras, and corsets were aplenty. However, no Met Gala would be complete without one red carpet mainstay: Sheer dresses.