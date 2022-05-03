Gilded Glamour or Not, Sheer Dresses Were Still a Major Trend at the 2022 Met Gala

We can always count on celebrities to break out the sheer designs for fashion's biggest event of the year.
By Samantha Sutton May 02, 2022 @ 11:14 pm
Credit: Getty Images

Just like in years past, the 2022 Met Gala had its own requirements when it came to the dress code. Guests were told to arrive in their best interpretations of "Gilded Glamour" and "white tie" — themes that would mesh nicely with the Costume Institute's newest exhibit, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Thankfully, the night's best looks didn't disappoint, and bustled gowns, tiaras, and corsets were aplenty. However, no Met Gala would be complete without one red carpet mainstay: Sheer dresses.

Sexy and subtle, on-theme and um ... not so much, see-through designs were worn by plenty of celebrities as they made their way up those iconic Met steps. Ahead, we're rounding up all the sheer Met Gala 2022 looks you won't want to miss.

Credit: Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton actress wore a sheer Louis Vuitton dress, complete with an embellished midsection and ruffled, peplum details.

Credit: Getty Images

Joan Smalls

The model paired her mummy-like sheer dress with black opera gloves.

Credit: Getty Images

Maude Apatow

The Euphoria actress gave off Hollywood vibes in this slightly sheer Miu Miu gown.

Credit: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo's voluminous, white Louis Vuitton look also included some sheer material.

Credit: Getty Images

Claire Danes

Danes's birdcage veil surely stole the spotlight, but her light yellow Lanvin dress also included a sheer, lace top.

Credit: Getty Images

Nicola Peltz

The newlywed took a power stance on the red carpet, showing off her sheer, caped, pink Valentio gown.

Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

A sheer crop top balanced out the model's volumous Prada skirt.

Credit: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The model's sheer Burberry skirt allowed her to show off an elaborate pair of tights.

Credit: Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian

For her first Met Gala, the Kardashian sister opted for a sheer golden dress from Moschino. 

Credit: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Kloss went sheer all around, coordinating her dress's see-through side panels with a pair of gloves. 

Credit: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

Underneath all that fringe was a sheer, lace Gucci jumpsuit.

Credit: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

The singer's sheer top was embellished with pearls — a detail that tied into the Gilded Age theme.

Credit: Getty Images

Lily James

The Pam & Tommy actress looked almost mermaid-like in this see-through, beaded Versace gown.

Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Perhaps it was the Off-White dress' illusion neckline, as well as the addition of a baseball cap, that gave us Runaway Bride vibes.

Credit: Getty Images

Lena Waithe

While the blue satin ensemble looked pretty comfy, Waithe's sheer shirt that gave it that extra oomph.

Credit: Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Draped in sheer black material, Washington made sure to show some leg while posing for the cameras.

