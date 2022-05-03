Gilded Glamour or Not, Sheer Dresses Were Still a Major Trend at the 2022 Met Gala
Just like in years past, the 2022 Met Gala had its own requirements when it came to the dress code. Guests were told to arrive in their best interpretations of "Gilded Glamour" and "white tie" — themes that would mesh nicely with the Costume Institute's newest exhibit, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Thankfully, the night's best looks didn't disappoint, and bustled gowns, tiaras, and corsets were aplenty. However, no Met Gala would be complete without one red carpet mainstay: Sheer dresses.
Sexy and subtle, on-theme and um ... not so much, see-through designs were worn by plenty of celebrities as they made their way up those iconic Met steps. Ahead, we're rounding up all the sheer Met Gala 2022 looks you won't want to miss.
Related Items
Phoebe Dynevor
The Bridgerton actress wore a sheer Louis Vuitton dress, complete with an embellished midsection and ruffled, peplum details.
Joan Smalls
The model paired her mummy-like sheer dress with black opera gloves.
Maude Apatow
The Euphoria actress gave off Hollywood vibes in this slightly sheer Miu Miu gown.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo's voluminous, white Louis Vuitton look also included some sheer material.
Claire Danes
Danes's birdcage veil surely stole the spotlight, but her light yellow Lanvin dress also included a sheer, lace top.
Nicola Peltz
The newlywed took a power stance on the red carpet, showing off her sheer, caped, pink Valentio gown.
Bella Hadid
The model's sheer Burberry skirt allowed her to show off an elaborate pair of tights.
Khloé Kardashian
For her first Met Gala, the Kardashian sister opted for a sheer golden dress from Moschino.
Karlie Kloss
Kloss went sheer all around, coordinating her dress's see-through side panels with a pair of gloves.
Dakota Johnson
Underneath all that fringe was a sheer, lace Gucci jumpsuit.
Maggie Rogers
The singer's sheer top was embellished with pearls — a detail that tied into the Gilded Age theme.
Lily James
The Pam & Tommy actress looked almost mermaid-like in this see-through, beaded Versace gown.
Kylie Jenner
Perhaps it was the Off-White dress' illusion neckline, as well as the addition of a baseball cap, that gave us Runaway Bride vibes.
Lena Waithe
While the blue satin ensemble looked pretty comfy, Waithe's sheer shirt that gave it that extra oomph.