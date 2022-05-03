The Met Unveiled a Virtual Marble Statue of Pregnant Rihanna
There was a collective sigh when everyone realized that Rihanna wouldn't be attending the 2022 Met Gala. Being very pregnant and probably days away from birth does not lend itself to traveling cross country to make a show-stopping entrance, like she has done throughout the entirety of her pregnancy. But even though she wasn't actually there wearing papal couture or a Guo Pei masterpiece, Ri make an appearance in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's galleries when Vogue unveiled a virtual marble statue of the superstar.
Rihanna shared a peek at the big reveal, which was modeled after her pose on the May cover of the storied fashion magazine. The statue shows her pregnant silhouette and the fact that it's done up in gleaming marble makes it seem that much larger than life.
"Shut down the met in marble! what's more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute!" she wrote alongside the video.
Vogue, which also shared the clip explained that the new statue has a huge place of honor among the exhibit, being the highest artifact on display in the Met's Greco-Roman galleries.
"The statue of 'Eirene (The Personification of Peace)' is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries," the magazine explained. "But now we've got @badgalriri, straight off this month's Vogue cover."
In her cover story, Rihanna explained that she wasn't going to hide her pregnancy or stray away from her love of fashon just because her body was changing.
"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that," she said. "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"
A huge monolith celebrating your pregnancy? Only Rihanna could stand heads and shoulders above the Met's Greek pantheon without even trying.