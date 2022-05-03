The Met Unveiled a Virtual Marble Statue of Pregnant Rihanna

There was a collective sigh when everyone realized that Rihanna wouldn't be attending the 2022 Met Gala. Being very pregnant and probably days away from birth does not lend itself to traveling cross country to make a show-stopping entrance, like she has done throughout the entirety of her pregnancy. But even though she wasn't actually there wearing papal couture or a Guo Pei masterpiece, Ri make an appearance in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's galleries when Vogue unveiled a virtual marble statue of the superstar.