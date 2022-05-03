Naomi Campbell Wore a $6.6 Million Necklace to the 2022 Met Gala
When a red carpet's dress code requires guest to break out their best "Gilded Glamour" and "white tie" attire, you can expect plenty of celebrities to arrive wearing elaborate, elegant designs. But after you're done taking in all the show-stopping outfits from the 2022 Met Gala, you might want to look a little closer at the accessories — specifically, Naomi Campbell's yellow diamond necklace, which she wore with her embellished black Burberry dress.
While Campbell look didn't lack sparkle and shine — she even wore jewels on her face! — it was this necklace in particular that deserved extra attention. Although it was slightly hidden behind a chunky choker, the Jacob & Co. accessory featured 37 "round brilliant cut natural fancy yellow diamonds," and according to the brand, costs a whopping $6.6 million.
Not only did Campbell's necklace come with a hefty price tag, it, unsurprisingly, wasn't easy to make. Via email, a representative from Jacob & Co. tells InStyle that in total, the 161.52-carat accessory, which also included 18K yellow gold, required approximately two years to source all the diamonds and create.
Now, only one question remains: Can we borrow it next?