Naomi Campbell Wore a $6.6 Million Necklace to the 2022 Met Gala

When a red carpet's dress code requires guest to break out their best "Gilded Glamour" and "white tie" attire, you can expect plenty of celebrities to arrive wearing elaborate, elegant designs. But after you're done taking in all the show-stopping outfits from the 2022 Met Gala, you might want to look a little closer at the accessories — specifically, Naomi Campbell's yellow diamond necklace, which she wore with her embellished black Burberry dress.