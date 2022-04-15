The Best Met Gala Bathroom Selfies of All Time
Every first Monday of May (with the exception of last year), celebrities pull out all the stops to dress up to the theme of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's yearly exhibition at the Met Gala in New York City. The world's biggest names team up with the most notable designers for unforgettable red carpet appearances that are (fingers crossed) talked about for years to come (we're still making memes about Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe Balenciaga look).
And while the stars strike their prim and proper poses and expertly answer press questions in a way only media-trained public figures can do, once the party starts inside the museum, all the cameras go away and the fun begins — or so we've heard.
Given some of the unhinged selfies that have surfaced over the years from the annual event, it seems like the party gets a little rowdy. The bathroom selfie of all bathroom selfies (hey, Dakota Johnson) even got smoking in the bathrooms banned. S, in the hopes of more blurry mirror photos coming our way, we're rounding up all the best snaps captured in the classiest, trendiest, and most star-studded bathroom of all time.
Related Items
Best Model Shot
What happens when the industry's most respected models come together? They take a mirror selfie, obviously. Thank you to Joan Smalls, we now have this 2016 picture of Hailey Bieber, Stella Maxwell, Lily-Rose Depp, Lily Aldridge, and Doutzen Kroes that's better than anything you could find on the runway.
Best Friend Shot
In 2016, model and fashion mogul Alexa Chung captured a sweet image with her friend Poppy Delevigne using a vintage-looking camera. Oh, and Elle Fanning photobombed the picture in the best possible way.
Best Group Selfie
The photo that broke the internet. In 2017, Kylie Jenner, queen of selfies, whipped out her phone in a crowded bathroom (pre-COVID, of course) to snap a group shot with the likes of her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Chambers, Ashton Sanders, Luka Sabbat, Paris Jackson, Sean Combs, Lily Aldridge, Slick Woods, and more.
Best Angle
That amazing aforementioned group photo is also available in slew of other angles, thanks to Chambers.
Coolest Selfie
At the 2021 gala, Lil Nas X, clad in golden Versace armor, snapped a selfie with some of the evening's coolest guests including, Erykah Badu, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and Pete Davidson.
Best Action Shot
If Rihanna tells you to pose while you pee, you do it, no questions asked. In 2021, Troye Sivan shared a photo of his dress-clad back and platform heels as he used the urinal. It was captured by Tom Daley. Iconic.
"@badgalriri told @tomdaley to take this pic of me weeing," Sivan wrote alongside the artsy (?) shot.