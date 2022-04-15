The Best Met Gala Bathroom Selfies of All Time

Every first Monday of May (with the exception of last year), celebrities pull out all the stops to dress up to the theme of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's yearly exhibition at the Met Gala in New York City. The world's biggest names team up with the most notable designers for unforgettable red carpet appearances that are (fingers crossed) talked about for years to come (we're still making memes about Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe Balenciaga look).

And while the stars strike their prim and proper poses and expertly answer press questions in a way only media-trained public figures can do, once the party starts inside the museum, all the cameras go away and the fun begins — or so we've heard.

Given some of the unhinged selfies that have surfaced over the years from the annual event, it seems like the party gets a little rowdy. The bathroom selfie of all bathroom selfies (hey, Dakota Johnson) even got smoking in the bathrooms banned. S, in the hopes of more blurry mirror photos coming our way, we're rounding up all the best snaps captured in the classiest, trendiest, and most star-studded bathroom of all time.