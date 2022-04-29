What Is 'Gilded Glamour' Anyway? 6 Stylists Reveal Their Interpretations of 2022's Met Gala Theme

Fashion lovers, grab some popcorn and have your favorite bottle of wine at the ready. The 2022 Met Gala (aka the Oscars of fashion) is set to take place on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme, riding the coattails of that of 2021, is titled, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and the dress code? "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." Naturally, today's top designers and Hollywood's finest intend to bring their most artistic A-game to the event's red carpet. What that will look like, per se, is anyone's guess.

Each year, the Met Gala theme mirrors the museum's Costume Institute exhibition, and attendees are tasked with curating a look that coincides with that theme. This year's theme serves as the second part of the museum's exploration of American fashion. The first was titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and opened on September 18, 2021.

The gilded glamour, white-tie, dress code is in reflection of the Gilded Age of New York, which spanned from 1870 to 1890. During this time period, the city was becoming progressively modernized socially, economically, politically, and even fashionably. This year's Met Gala theme pays homage to the tailors, dressmakers, and designers of the time — including names who've flourished and those who were forgotten but deserve to be remembered.

Celebrities will likely be keeping their costumes under wraps until they walk the carpet, but in order to dig deeper into this theme, we asked renowned stylists to weigh in on gilded glamour. Their interpretations of the theme and predictions on what sort of clothing we can expect to see are below.