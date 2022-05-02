The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age
The annual Met Gala is the Superbowl of fashion. Every year, the most stylish celebrities turn up to Manhattan's most famous steps and bring their style A-game. Of course, their hair, makeup, and nails are all part of the overall look, and no detail is overseen.
The theme for the Costume Institute's 2022 event is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, part two to September 2021's A Lexicon of Fashion, which pays homage to the fashion history of the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Met Gala royalty Blake Lively and red carpet co-host Vanessa Hudgens were expected to make a statement on the red carpet — and that they did. Of course, they're not the only celebrities who understood the night's assignment and really went there with their beauty looks.
From Kaia Gerber and Venus Williams to Kacey Musgraves and Maude Apatow, here's our list of the most memorable beauty looks from the 2022 Met Gala.
Related Items
Blake Lively
This year's co-chair wore the night's hottest hair accessory: a tiara. To draw attention to her crown, makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle sculpted her cheekbones using Charlotte Tilbury's soon-to-launch Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer — and she's the first person in the world to wear it on a red carpet.
Vanessa Hudgens
The red carpet co-host knows a thing or two on how to stand out. Case in point: this intricate bun, which hairstylist Danielle Priano achieved by using Hidden Crown extensions and weaving in bedazzled strings.
Kaia Gerber
Big hair for the big night. The supermodel let her hair down and accessorized it with a pair of matching hair clips gently placed to the sides to frame her middle part.
Emma Chamberlain
Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan created the influencer's look exclusively using bareMinerals makeup. "I wanted to complete the look with soft romantic colors and a pop of gilded glamour using gold leaf for the makeup," she shared over email.
Isabelle Boemeke
Eyeliner: check. Intricate manicure: check. Sleek updo: check. The multi-hyphenate talent brought it all, and then some.
Venus Williams
Leave it to the G.O.A.T. to turn up the heat on the red carpet. Her hip-grazing braids by Nikki Nelms deserve a moment of their own.
Kacey Musgraves
Bottleneck bangs have never looked so chic. To achieve the elevated look, hairstylist Giovanni Delgado used Oribe products to help sculpt this polished style, and he describes it as "a late 1800s reference through a 1960s lens."
Amber Valletta
A sharp bob, a middle part, and gold inner eye eyeliner were all that was needed to make this supermodel's look a winner.
Maude Apatow
Old Hollywood has never, ever looked better! The actress's classic hairstyle was further dressed up with Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 201 and flushed cheeks, which MUA Kelsey Deenihan said was done as a nod to the Gilded Age, and was accomplished with Armani Beauty's Neo Nude Color Melting Cream Blush in 51.
Laura Harrier
Although there are unfortunately very few references of Black women during the Gilded Age to choose from, Laura Harrier still knew exactly who to pay homage to for the 2022 Met Gala. "Of course we were there and of course we were being glamorous and beautiful, but it's really not documented," she shared with InStyle prior to hitting the red carpet. "I kind of was thinking of someone who was maybe born around then like Josephine Baker ... and created something completely different out of it, which celebrated freedom and beauty."
Jodi Turner-Smith
Jodi Turner-Smith fully stepped into this year's Met Gala theme. The combination of neutral makeup, with a few rhinestones under her purposefully thin eyebrows, and her finger wave updo gave us show-stopping glam on the red carpet.
Alicia Keys
Umm, wow. We know that ponytails are Alicia Keys' thing, but this one is unbelievably good — and it was created by the hair goddess herself, Fesa Nu. For the rest of her glam, makeup artist Ayako Yoshimura gave the singer a glitzy cat eye and a wash of subtle color using new offerings from Keys Soulcare.
Megan Thee Stallion
Leave it to Hot Girl Meg to murder us with the tip of her winged look. "For Megan's Met Ball look we were inspired by liquid medals and whimsical glamour," says makeup artist Lauren Child. "We used molten metal shades on her eyelids, surrounded by midnight black eyeliner, accentuated her dreamy skin with even more bronzes and golds, and finished with a classic nude lip."Amongst the products used were some of Megan's favorite Revlon products, including the So Fierce! Prismatic Palette, ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palette, and So Fierce! Chrome Ink Liquid Liner.
Dove Cameron
Yes, Dove Cameron's razor-sharp eyeliner is enough to take our breaths away, but the sculptural hairstyle is what really took us out. To tie her hair into the futuristic, yet romantic style of her dress, hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg used a combination of Harry Josh styling products and Great Lengths hair extensions to build her bun.
Tessa Thompson
If looks could kill.... Tessa Thompson wore a full-face of monochromatic makeup to match her pink Carolina Herrerra gown.
Winnie Harlow
"Our inspiration was a high-fashion ballerina this year," says celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington of this show-stopping hairstyle. The sleek, twisted bun was inspired by the booming fashion era of the late 1800's, and to achieve it, Washington first prepped Harlow's wig with UNITE HAIR's LAZER Straight Relaxing Fluid to smooth the hair. Then, she used water, 7SECONDS Detangler, and U Oil seal, nourish, repair and protect the hair from heat. Once the hair was styled, Washington kept it all in place with a paste and extra-strong hairspray. To wrap it up, she used UNITE's 7SECONDS Glossing Spray "to give the style a shiny, polished look."
Kiki Layne
Think pink! Makeup artist Billie Gene decorated the performing artist's lids in complementing tones to match her custom Prabal Gurung gown and pink choker. To top of the look, hairstylist Tish Celestine took Layne's locs and gave her a glorious Afro.