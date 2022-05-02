The Best Beauty Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Scream Gilded Age

Winnie Harlow

"Our inspiration was a high-fashion ballerina this year," says celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington of this show-stopping hairstyle. The sleek, twisted bun was inspired by the booming fashion era of the late 1800's, and to achieve it, Washington first prepped Harlow's wig with UNITE HAIR's LAZER Straight Relaxing Fluid to smooth the hair. Then, she used water, 7SECONDS Detangler, and U Oil seal, nourish, repair and protect the hair from heat. Once the hair was styled, Washington kept it all in place with a paste and extra-strong hairspray. To wrap it up, she used UNITE's 7SECONDS Glossing Spray "to give the style a shiny, polished look."